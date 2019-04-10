

Residents pack U Street for a rally in support of the Metro PCS store in Washington. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post)

The go-go music outside an electronics store in the Shaw neighborhood in the District will return after days of protests and outrage from residents and elected officials, the CEO of T-Mobile said Wednesday.

John Legere, the head of T-Mobile U.S., wrote in a tweet to The Washington Post that he “looked into this issue myself and the music should NOT stop in D.C.!”

T-Mobile and Metro PCS are “proud to be part of the Shaw community — the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume,” Legere wrote.

The announcement came minutes ahead of a planned news conference outside Central Communications, a Metro PCS vendor on the corner of Seventh Street and Florida Avenue NW.

I’ve looked into this issue myself and the music should NOT stop in D.C.! @TMobile and @MetroByTMobile are proud to be part of the Shaw community - the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume. https://t.co/qXvwzmc24E — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 10, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear when the music would return.

Activists planned days of events, including protests, a go-go concert and town hall meeting to address issues of gentrification that many blame for the culture clash that silenced the store’s music.

Organizers said the company told them on Wednesday that they could turn the music back on, though executives suggested they may have to lower the volume.

Here’s the scene outside Central Communications in Shaw, minutes after @JohnLegere announced the store could turn its go-go back on. Music going, cars honking in support, #DC residents dancing around cameras lining the sidewalk. #DontMuteDC pic.twitter.com/shmN9RZ1FX — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) April 10, 2019



The Metro PCS store in Shaw has been known for playing its go-go music since 1995. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post)

Donald Campbell, owner of Metro PCS, assists customers after his store was forced to turn off its go-go music. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post)

