The go-go music outside an electronics store in the Shaw neighborhood in the District will return after days of protests and outrage from residents and elected officials, the CEO of T-Mobile said Wednesday.
John Legere, the head of T-Mobile U.S., wrote in a tweet to The Washington Post that he “looked into this issue myself and the music should NOT stop in D.C.!”
[‘Where’s my go-go music?’ Residents say turn up the funk after a complaint silenced a D.C. intersection.]
T-Mobile and Metro PCS are “proud to be part of the Shaw community — the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume,” Legere wrote.
The announcement came minutes ahead of a planned news conference outside Central Communications, a Metro PCS vendor on the corner of Seventh Street and Florida Avenue NW.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the music would return.
Activists planned days of events, including protests, a go-go concert and town hall meeting to address issues of gentrification that many blame for the culture clash that silenced the store’s music.
Organizers said the company told them on Wednesday that they could turn the music back on, though executives suggested they may have to lower the volume.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news