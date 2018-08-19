Columnist

Anyone who has ever lived in an apartment building has at some point been irritated by the sounds of a neighbor. This is especially true if someone lives above you.

When my mother and stepfather lived in an apartment in Burke, Va., they referred to the family upstairs as “the Flintstones,” not because the people wore animal skins but because they seemed to have Fred Flintstone’s massive feet. Every step was like a depth charge detonating on my mom’s ceiling.

But what exactly was going on above my daughter Beatrice’s apartment? For the past year, she has lived in London with two roommates. In the way of apartments in big cities, none of them knew the neighbor who rented the space above them. They couldn’t even be sure they had ever seen him.

But hear him they did, in ways that made him mysterious.

His activity seemed to follow no fixed pattern. It didn’t align with any sort of routine. The noises weren’t those of someone who left for an office during the day — occurring early in the morning, then in the evening. Nor were they the sounds of a nocturnal creature, someone who slept during the day, awoke from hibernation and then moved about in the hours around midnight.

No, the sounds from upstairs came unpredictably at all hours of the day and night. There were normal human sounds — footfalls upon the floor/ceiling as the unseen neighbor strode from room to room — but there were other sounds, too.

There was thumping. There was bouncing. There was clattering. Sometimes, things would be quiet and still before a sudden eruption of sharp reports — Bang! Bang! Bang! — as if something had been flung upon the floor in disgust.

Beatrice and her roommates lived with this. They were curious, but not so curious that they ever marched upstairs to demand an answer. Perhaps they were afraid of what they would find.

As it happens, the mystery was solved in the building’s vestibule, where the mail sometimes piles up. Beatrice found a magazine for her neighbor, addressed to “Magical Mark.”

Their neighbor was a magician and a juggler. And he practiced his juggling a lot.

Earlier this month, Beatrice went to Scotland to see the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She discovered that among the literally thousands of acts — stand-up comics, sketch comedians, monologuists, performance artists, conjurers — was her upstairs neighbor, Mark.

She got tickets to his show and, when he requested a volunteer from the audience, managed to get herself on stage. As he shuffled, fanned, then proffered a deck of cards, Mark asked Beatrice a standard magician question: Have we ever met before?

No, Beatrice said, but I live in the flat below you and I hear you dropping your balls.

The audience wasn’t sure quite what to make of this, and neither was Mark. But he successfully found Beatrice’s card in the pack. And he told her that he had moved out of the apartment and wouldn’t be returning after the Fringe Festival.

Things are a lot quieter now in Beatrice’s apartment — and a little less mysterious.

Have you ever had interactions with a neighbor that at first seemed inexplicable? Odd sounds? Curious sights? Strange smells? Send them — with “Neighbors” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

All ears

That’s Daughter No. 2. Daughter No. 1 recently traded her Glover Park apartment for a finished attic in Iowa, where she has just started grad school. Gwyneth and I drove there over two days last week, the car loaded with clothes, books, plants and a toaster oven.

Frankly, the drive west made a nice change. Our family goes up and down Interstate 95 so much that the trip has become a boring chore. I know every inch of ragged median.

We took a southern route to Iowa: Interstate 70 to Interstate 68, which becomes I-70 again, then Interstate 74 and up to Interstate 80. We went past Wheeling, W.Va., and California, Pa.; Zanesville, Ohio, and Zionsville, Ind.; Crawfordsville, Ind., and Davenport, Iowa.

You reach a point on that trip when it becomes impossible to ignore the corn any longer. It is everywhere.

It’s beautiful at first, but then it’s unsettling. On either side of you, nearly as far as the eye can see, are rigid stalks, pale green leaves, silky tassels. The corn follows the topography, rising and falling with the swells and swales in the landscape. Before long, the corn resembles a vast sea, and it’s hard not to feel like a lone mariner, lost and infinitesimal.

In a way, it was oppressive — the corn seemed to have a gravity that pushed at us as we sped down the highway. But it also was inviting. We longed to pull the car over, jump out and run through the corn, perhaps never to be seen again.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.