One of the first great features of Washington in 2018 is the ability to see Pavel the Amur or Siberian Tiger, which has arrived at the National Zoo to be part of the great cats exhibit. (Smithsonian Institution/ National Zoo photo )

A large animal, from a species that has been symbolically linked to one of Washington’s principal industries, has arrived at the National Zoo and is to go on exhibit there.

Covered in black and orange stripes, it is a tiger — a 10-year-old Amur tiger. Also known as a Siberian tiger, its species has prowled the forests of northern China and Russia. Of all cats, zoo officials said, the Amur tiger is the largest.

Zoo officials said that the animal has faced poaching and habitat loss in the wild. They said about 360 remain in the Russian Far East, near the Amur River, the source of their name.

In politics, one of Washington’s consuming passions, the tiger once stood for Tammany Hall, the old New York vote-producing organization; Tammany, in turn, represented the urban machine.

The so-called Tammany Tiger, created by famed cartoonist Thomas Nast, symbolized what Nast regarded as the rapaciousness of the New York machine.

Washington’s residents now include Pavel, this 310 pound Amur Tiger, which is to be seen as part of the Great Cats habitat. (Smithsonian Institution/National Zoo photo) ((Smithsonian Institution?National Zoo photo))

In addition, in Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” the king urges on his troops by calling on them to “imitate the action of the tiger,” an animal symbol of ferocity.

Endowed in this way with centuries of significance, and weighing about 310 pounds, Washington’s new tiger is named Pavel, and is the first Amur tiger here in 70 years, the zoo said.

An intricate sort of animal-kingdom musical chairs brought Pavel to Washington, according to the zoo’s account. As explained by the zoo, room exists for three species of large cats.

In the past eight years, the zoo’s African lions produced 13 cubs. So many lions left space only for them and for the zoo’s Sumatran tigers. But after many cubs went to other zoos, as planned, the zoo said, space opened allowing Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo to send Pavel. He is to go on view at once, the Washington zoo officials said.