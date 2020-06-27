The zoo’s Asian elephant herd has now been reduced from seven to five.

Shanthi had been suffering from painful arthritis and foot problems, which the zoo had been treating with anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen. But her level of discomfort had been getting worse.

She had been at the zoo since she arrived from Sri Lanka in 1976.

AD

She was euthanized in the elephant barn with a combination of drugs similar to those used to put down a pet, the zoo said. Afterward, her herd mates Bozie, Maharani, Spike and Swarna were allowed to spend time with her body.

AD

Bozie and Maharani walked around Shanthi for about an hour, and Bozie “assumed a protective stance,” the zoo said in a statement. Spike and Swarna sniffed and touched Shanthi with their trunks.

Shanthi’s body, which weighed about 8,500 pounds, was removed Saturday, and taken off site for a necropsy and incineration. The zoo has been closed to visitors because of the pandemic.

Shanthi was the mother Kumari, a female who was born in 1993 but died in 1995 of elephant endotheliotropic virus (EEHV). She gave birth to Kandula, a male currently a resident of the Oklahoma City Zoo, in 1995.

AD

Shanthi developed arthritis in her teens and the zoo said it has been treating the ailment aggressively for the last four years.

Last December, the zoo said the treatments seemed to be losing their effect and the elephant seemed to be in more pain.

AD

“Over the past several weeks, the level of pain and discomfort Shanthi experienced appeared to significantly increase,” the zoo said. “She frequently interrupted her walks to rest ... could not get comfortable to sleep at night and sometimes winced when taking a step.”

“Given Shanthi’s declining quality of life and poor long-term prognosis, animal care staff made the decision to humanely euthanize her,” the zoo said.

AD

Last March, when Ambika was put to sleep, Shanthi and another elephant, Bozie, had been allowed time to spend with her body.

Ambika, too, had been treated for arthritis, but the staff was able to ease her pain and slow the progression of the disease, the zoo said.

But she also began to develop lesions on her footpads and nails. For those, she got foot baths, pedicures and antibiotics. The lesions could not be controlled and got worse, the zoo said.

AD

Then one of her legs developed a curve, and zoo veterinarians knew her health and quality of life had deteriorated so much that it she had to be euthanized, the zoo said.

“We gave her a gift of peace,”Marie Galloway, who had been Ambika’s keeper for 33 years, said at the time.