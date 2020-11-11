Jenna is the education manager at the historic house museum. For nearly a year, she’s been researching the staff that worked for the Heurich family, all those maids, cooks, chauffeurs, governesses and gardeners. Jenna and collections manager Allison LaCroix have been working from a list of more than 100 staff members — some of whom were mentioned in matriarch Amelia Heurich’s diaries — to flesh out their stories.

AD

It’s an approach that will be highlighted at the 47th annual D.C. History Conference, beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. The conference is presented by the DC History Center and American University.

AD

It’s a marvel there’s a history conference at all, given our coronavirus plague year. But there was never any thought of canceling it, said M.J. Rymsza-Pawlowska, an American University history professor who serves on the planning committee.

“We’ve had so much great momentum from the last two conferences that even though we didn’t know what it was going to look like, we knew we were going to do something,” she said.

So the conference is going online. (Registration ranges from $20 to $50. It’s free for students or those experiencing economic hardship. For details, visit dchistory.org.)

AD

“Zoom is my life,” said M.J., who like many of the presenters has ample experience with the platform. Conference attendees will be able to use their keyboards to chat and ask questions during presentations.

The conference begins with the Letitia Woods Brown Memorial Lecture. Brandi T. Summers, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, will speak on “Traces of a Chocolate City: Blackness, Urban Aesthetics & the Politics of Gentrification.”

AD

Some presentations are already available on Instagram. Searching the #DCHistCon hashtag makes them accessible from around the world.

“I always think D.C. history is for everybody, not only people in D.C.,” M.J. said. “Even though we say that, this is the year we get to show that.”

AD

History is for everybody — and history is by everybody, too, not just the rich and famous. A Friday panel will examine how traditional historic preservation has often neglected important stories. To address that shortcoming, the National Park Service has been funding projects to research underrepresented communities in Washington.

“The project involved specifically documenting sites across the city that are significant to the history of civil rights organizing,” said Sarah Shoenfeld of Prologue DC.

Among 130 sites identified so far is a nondescript building at 1800 11th St NW. It once housed the Afro-American, an activist newspaper that covered the fight for integration. Another is 116 Bryant St. NW. The Bloomingdale rowhouse was central to a 1948 Supreme Court case contesting racially restrictive deed covenants.

AD

AD

Said Sarah: “It’s a different way of looking at preservation, not necessarily at the architecture of the buildings themselves, but what happened in them.”

The pandemic shutdown has given the Heurich House Museum time to dive into the untold story of the servants.

“We barely knew the names of any household staff before March,” Executive Director Kim Bender said. “Then Jenna and Allison were able to look up Amelia’s journals and make this crazy list.”

Said Jenna: “For each identifiable person we’re trying to find as much information as possible, by going into the ancestry records, passenger lists and seeing how they came over from different countries.”

AD

These include people like Wilhelmina Morgenweck, a German immigrant who married Heurich coachman Jim Muir and then went by Minnie. Their son, Paul, even worked for the family for a while.

AD

Said Jenna: “Some of the major questions we’re asking are how did people move within the space? What was their lived experience like? What resources were available to them versus the Heurichs? How did that shape their life journeys?”

Jenna knows that Amelia Heurich was very involved in overseeing the running of the house, carrying a huge ring of keys and making notes on the staff.

Some notes were more detailed than others. One worker is mentioned only once, by only his first name: Oscar. So far, the only thing we know about Oscar is how Amelia described him in her diary: “fresh and impudent.”

AD

That sounds like an interesting story.

Highway robbery

Can’t get enough D.C. history? Tune in Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the latest DC History Center Zoom conversation: “ ‘White Men’s Roads Thru Black Men’s Homes!’ Reflecting on D.C.’s Freeway Fight.” Samuel Jordan, a veteran of D.C.’s freeway fights, will speak with WAMU’s Martin Austermuhle. For information, and to register, visit dchistory.org.

Shipshape

In my column yesterday, I mistakenly wrote that Howard Richard Colbert died when his ship, the USS Leviathan, was torpedoed. In fact, the Leviathan survived World War I. Colbert died of pneumonia after influenza swept through the ship. Also, the 372nd Regiment that Richard Shamley served in was part of the 93rd Division, not the 92nd.