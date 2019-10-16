Hogan says it’s hoped the pilot will turn into another successful series filmed in the state.
The Maryland Film Office says six seasons of the Netflix series House of Cards had a total economic impact of $700 million. It also spurred the hiring of more than 2,000 Maryland residents per season. More than 2,000 businesses were used for purchases or rented goods and services per season.
