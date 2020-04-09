This has already been his best month as a certified loan signing agent, the person who witnesses the “wet signatures” on official documents and notarizes them for a fee: ranging from $75 to $250 per closing, he says. The bar graph on his laptop shows that, since March 20 alone, he has pocketed $4,225 in fees.

Even as the novel coronavirus spreads, killing thousands across the United States, Taylor hasn’t stopped entering the homes of strangers, sitting at their tables, breathing their air.

The money is just too good. The work, considering the other things he’s done since losing almost everything in the Great Recession, is just too easy. Besides, he says, he’s careful — as careful as anyone in his line of work can be.

He dips his spoon into the bowl, checks his phone for new appointments.

“Come up with a plan and be as unemotional as possible,” the investing expert is saying.

But that advice is hard to follow because Americans are afraid, not just of getting sick but of going broke. Rents and mortgage payments are due, 17 million jobs have vanished, and a once-healthy economy is on the brink of collapse.

Taylor can feel the catastrophe coming. Already two borrowers canceled closings for later in the week. One lender stopped approving loans outright. Seems like each day Taylor checks a text chain with 20 or so Washington-area signing agents, another person is announcing a decision to stay home.

“What we can’t tell you,” the man on TV says, “is things are going to be better tomorrow.”

For Taylor, though, business is soaring. He recently added a second cellphone, and each time it chimes, there’s a closing up for grabs in Maryland or Virginia. No matter where or when, Taylor marks himself available; the previous day, he had seven closings, finishing work after midnight. Now, after another last-minute cancellation, he has three on this final day of March.

A former sprinter, Taylor needs a fourth to establish a personal best: $6,000 in fees in a single month. That number would prove to him that financial stability — something he once had and lost — comes not from hard work alone, but from saying yes when everyone else says no.

“It all depends,” the 39-year-old says, “on how hard I go.”

'You're trying to hang on'

Taylor’s first appointment is in Old Town Alexandria, where a 57-year-old named Susan Coyne opens the door. Taylor is the townhome’s first visitor in 17 days.

She shows him to a dining room table upstairs. He holds the documents, bound with a wide rubber band, and squeezes a dot of hand sanitizer into his palm. Then he slides on black nitrile gloves, uses a disinfectant wipe to clean one end of the rectangular table, then directs Susan and her husband, Jim Coyne, to sit at the opposite end. They aren’t wearing masks, and neither is Taylor.

The couple is finalizing the purchase of a $210,000, two-bedroom townhouse in their native Ohio — a process that began when the coronavirus was more curiosity than source of dread.

Six weeks earlier, the Dow Jones industrial average had been hovering around 29,000, and mortgage interest rates were on the verge of an eight-year low. People scrambled to take advantage: buying properties or refinancing existing loans.

“And these two morons bought a house,” says Jim, a sales executive.

Now here the Coynes sit, their blue pens — the couple had their own, but Taylor travels with a Bic 60-pack just in case — hovering over the papers of a new financial commitment.

In mid-March, Taylor sat across from a borrower in Chevy Chase who was refinancing a rental property. The previous day, Taylor says, she closed her business and laid off her staff. When she reached the closing disclosure, she stared at the cash to close, about $15,000, and her eyes filled with tears.

“It’s just not a good time for this,” Taylor recalls her saying, though she signed the papers anyway.

Taylor’s training included courses on how to handle distress — soothing responses if a homeowner is short-selling a house or has an emotional bond with a property — but more often he shares his own story. After a broken ankle ended Taylor’s track career, his father helped him buy his first property when he was 19. Loumis Taylor had bought, repaired and sold houses in Washington for decades, and his only son grew up wanting to do the same.

By his mid-20s, Taylor had moved to Tampa and was flipping houses and working as a loan officer, sometimes pocketing $30,000 per month. He bought a new house on a golf course and sometimes drove a BMW and other times a Mustang.

Then, in 2008, the recession hit, the banking and real estate industries collapsed, and Florida became one of the country’s foreclosure capitals. After two of Taylor’s properties went into foreclosure, he retreated to Washington and moved back in with his parents. He couldn’t get a job, a girlfriend crashed his BMW, his savings accounts emptied. He avoided looking at his credit score, especially as it careened under 600. A few months after moving out of his parents’ house, he drove up to his tiny rental home and found a notice on the door: the beginnings of eviction proceedings.

“You’re trying to hang on,” he says now. “What is it I can do to survive?”

He took a job delivering cupcakes. He promoted nightclubs, worked telemarketing for a chimney sweep company, sold sunrooms. Eventually, Taylor earned his real estate license, started a modeling agency and coached basketball at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. He bought bedraggled shoes at a thrift store, refurbished and detailed them, and resold them on the Internet. Until his notary business took off and Taylor made it his full-time job, he drove for Uber.

“I just didn’t want that feeling again,” he says. “It’s not about material things. It’s about not worrying.”

Sitting at the table in Old Town, he shares part of his experience as the Coynes make their way through the pile of documents. Jim, also 57, says they withstood the crash a dozen years ago, and these days they’re more concerned about the virus than a financial hit. They’ve avoided visitors since March 12, kicked off their shoes after walks, and wiped down grocery bags and delivery boxes.

Then again, they have been thinking more about retirement — and the effect of the coming months on their retirement savings.

“It’s not gonna be that bad,” Taylor insists, attempting to mask his own fear with denial.

“Just be prepared,” Jim says.

“Oh,” Taylor says, “I’m always thinking about what’s next.”

'I'm concerned'

Taylor skips lunch to notarize papers and accept more closing requests, and while he’s multitasking, he calls to check on his 73-year-old dad. Until recently, Loumis Taylor was still shaking hands and hugging friends. When he answers his son’s call, he says he’s strolling through Lowe’s.

“Like I told you,” Taylor says, handling the papers, “I’m concerned.”

“Mmm,” his father says.

“You understand what I’m saying?”

As he’s lecturing his father, another call beeps through. It’s Taylor’s 3 p.m. closing appointment. Taylor tells his dad he’ll call him later, and he answers the call to hear a woman’s uneasy voice. She’s worried about getting sick, unsure it’s a good idea to meet face to face, and Taylor quickly suggests alternatives.

Recently he has collected signatures in garages, on patios, in driveways. This time they’ll close via FaceTime, and after Taylor makes his way to an apartment building in Bethesda, he parks his pollen-covered Kia Soul in the loading zone.

He gathers two stacks of papers before placing them on his windshield, and a moment later the woman emerges with her passport and driver’s license in a yellow folder. After she gathers the documents and heads back inside, Taylor slides on gloves and retrieves the folder before arranging each of the items in a layer on the passenger seat. Then, with the door still open, he turns his head and blasts everything with a 19-ounce can of Lysol, waits for the cloud of mango and hibiscus to dissipate, then retakes his place behind the wheel.

He connects the video call, the woman sits in front of a blank wall, and they begin.

“Please stop me if you have any questions,” Taylor says and notices the California address for the new house.

He asks if she’s moving.

“We’ll see,” she says.

Her employer is headquartered on the West Coast, and this home purchase requires two loans. But will her job still exist by the time she makes it across the country?

Taylor moves on, and the conversation fades into the drone of escrow waivers, fair-lending notices and home equity addendums.Taylor’s phone beeps again. He asks the borrower to hold.

It’s his next appointment, and the man says the weather forecast calls for rain. Concerned about the virus, he’s also unwilling to invite Taylor inside. Should they reschedule? Taylor, sensing a possible cancellation and a threat to his monthly goal, talks fast and insists they’ll find a way, not giving the man a chance to respond.

His phone rings again. Another borrower asks if Taylor can oversee her closing at 9:15 p.m. Taylor says he’s supposed to conduct a virtual basketball practice at 7 via Zoom, but this would be another $100, so . . . sure. He’ll be there.

A title company calls, then a borrower concerned about getting sick, then another appointment request for later in the week. Taylor keeps the woman closing on the California house on hold while he handles the calls.

“I apologize,” he tells her when she reappears on his FaceTime display.

She tells him not to worry about it, then looks into the camera.

“Are all these people regretting buying?” she asks.

'Keep pushing'

Taylor stuffs a fast-food bag into a garbage can, opens his apartment building door, and waits for the elevator to take him to the sixth floor. It’s 11:29 p.m., and after 14 hours and five closings, this is the end of a long day and — at least when it comes to his bank account — a good month.

After opening his apartment door, Taylor sits at a square table to open his laptop and load NotaryGadget.

“Surprise me,” he tells the accounting program, sniffing as it populates a bar graph.

Taylor made $75 in January, his first month as a signing agent, and $1,005 in February. He’ll be paid $6,187.16 in March, far ahead of his goal. He says he proved something to himself; that between his work ethic and the seven months of living expenses he has saved, he’s capable of surviving a new month — and whatever comes next.

But he keeps staring at the screen, wondering if he can actually do it again in April.

Realizing he forgot to call his father back, Taylor rubs his face. He sniffs again and pinches away the pressure in his nose.

“Allergies, man,” he says, disappearing to get a tissue.

He blows his nose and returns to his computer.

“Do you risk getting a virus?” he asks. “Or do you not make any money and just let the world come down on you?”

That’s not just his question but America’s as the pandemic’s devastation mounts.

“I’m just gonna keep pushing,” Taylor declares a little after midnight, and he stands and walks toward his printer, ready to do more work. He loads it with paper and listens as it hums awake.