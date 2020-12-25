The records say we had a warm Christmas Day on Friday in Washington, but as most of us will recognize, we really didn’t. At least not in terms of temperature.

We would not say figures can lie, or even prevaricate. But Friday’s official high temperature here was 57 degrees.

That may seem like meteorological fantasy in the face of the gray chill of Christmas Day 2020.

An explanation exists for the seeming disparity between data and experience. The 57 degrees was mainly spillover warmth from Thursday. Thursday was notably warm for Christmas Eve. On Thursday, it was 62 degrees as late as 11:14 p.m.

The conditions of one day seldom vanish, like Cinderella’s finery, at the stroke of midnight. Or even in the first few minutes thereafter.

So Friday’s high reading came shortly after midnight, at 12:13 a.m., and was really a remnant of Thursday.

That warmth dissipated in a hurry. The temperature headed south, figuratively, but not literally, and the keys to Christmas comfort were handed to a cold new reality.

By 10 p.m. the thermometer here on Christmas said 26 degrees: the lowest reading of the winter.