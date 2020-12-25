An explanation exists for the seeming disparity between data and experience. The 57 degrees was mainly spillover warmth from Thursday. Thursday was notably warm for Christmas Eve. On Thursday, it was 62 degrees as late as 11:14 p.m.
The conditions of one day seldom vanish, like Cinderella’s finery, at the stroke of midnight. Or even in the first few minutes thereafter.
So Friday’s high reading came shortly after midnight, at 12:13 a.m., and was really a remnant of Thursday.
That warmth dissipated in a hurry. The temperature headed south, figuratively, but not literally, and the keys to Christmas comfort were handed to a cold new reality.
By 10 p.m. the thermometer here on Christmas said 26 degrees: the lowest reading of the winter.