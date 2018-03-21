1968 - APRIL - CAPTION: SOON AFTER RIOTERS ENTER MANHATTAN AUTO'S PARTS DEPARTMENT, BUILDINGS ACROSS THE STREET, INCLUDING MANHATTAN'S ACCESSORIES SHOP ARE ENGULFED BY FIRE AND SMOKE ATTRACTING A GROUP OF CURIOUS SPECTATORS. NEARLY FORTY CARS ARE DESTROYED BY FIRE. CREDIT: VICTOR CASAMENTO/TWP1968 riots District of Columbia (Victor Casamento/The Washington Post)

Here are sketches of the 13 people whose deaths were attributed to the 1968 riots in Washington.

GEORGE MARVIN FLETCHER, 28, a white electrical worker from Woodbridge, who was stabbed to death. He was listed as the first riot fatality, but there was doubt about the slaying’s connection to the rioting. He had been in a car with some friends who said they stopped for gas around 14th and U streets on April 4. Fletcher’s friends contended they had gotten into an argument with some black youths and were attacked. They drove him back to Virginia, where he was pronounced dead at a hospital. D.C. police were unable to identify the gas station in question.

AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE TEENAGER died in a fire at the G.C. Murphy store at 3128 14th St. NW. He was black, about 5 feet tall and weighed about 120 pounds, investigators said. He was wearing a white undershirt, dark pants and one shoe. His burned body was found April 6.

GEORGE W. NEELY, an 18-year-old black student at the old Phelps Vocational High School, also died in the G.C. Murphy fire. He had left home April 5, saying he was going to register for the draft. His body was found early on April 7 in a second-floor storage room by an official investigating the unidentified teenager’s death there. A brother, James, a college student, identified his body.

AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE TEENAGE, burned beyond recognition, was found in the ruins of Morton’s Department Store at Sixth and H streets NE. He was black, between 14 and 17, and had been trapped in the blaze. His body went undiscovered for 12 days.

HAROLD BENTLEY, 34, a black construction worker and outpatient at St. Elizabeths mental hospital, was killed when a wall of the burning I-C Furniture near Fifth and H streets NE collapsed on him April 5. His body was found beneath the rubble in an alley beside the store. Bentley had suffered from seizures and hallucinations but had recently improved and had been allowed to leave the hospital weekdays and weekends. “We both had great hopes,” his wife said.

THOMAS STACY WILLIAMS, a 15-year-old African American, was shot to death April 5 by a police officer chasing looting suspects at a shopping center at Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road NE. The officer said he was holding another looter, with his revolver cocked, when Williams ran past and bumped the gun, which fired. Williams was hit in the chest from close range. Witnesses disputed that account, one saying that the policeman drew his gun and fired after Williams ran past. A coroner’s jury ruled the shooting accidental.

ERNEST MCINTYRE, 20, an African American janitor with a wife and daughter, was shot by a police officer on April 5 outside a liquor store being looted on South Capitol Street. He was shot as he backed out of the store’s broken window. Police said McIntyre spun around and appeared to have a shiny object in his hand. The officer fired once, then twice more, as McIntyre fled. He had no police record and carried no loot. McIntyre fell a few yards short of the back of his home. The officer was cleared by a jury.

ANNIE JAMES, a 53-year-old African American who was an invalid, perished after she was temporarily trapped in her apartment over the Quality Clothing Store at 701 Q St. NW, which had been torched by arsonists. Her son, Bernard, a bus driver, had implored the arsonists not to burn the store because his mother lived above it. They ignored him. James, a widow, weighed 450 pounds and was bedridden. By the time she was carried down the fire escape, she had suffered smoke inhalation. She died in a hospital on April 9.

RONALD JAMES FORD, a 29-year-old black man who had also been a patient at St. Elizabeths, was found April 6 outside the playground fence of Cardozo High School on 13th Street NW. His neck and chest had been sliced, and a trail of blood was traced back to the shattered and bloodied window of a looted restaurant nearby.

CECIL HALE, who collected soda bottles in pushcarts in the neighborhood of Seventh and O streets, was found April 7 in the darkened meat cooler of the Carolina Market, 1420 Seventh St. NW. A friend poking through the rubble had tripped over something, lit a match and discovered Hale’s body. Hale, who was black, was known as “Red Rooster,” and many people did not know his real name. He had died of smoke inhalation. He had no fixed address, and his exact age was unkown.

WILLIAM PAUL JEFFERS, 40, a black 19-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, died after being trapped in the basement of the smoldering Jan’s Drygoods Store, 1514 Seventh St. NW. He had entered the building, where a fire had rekindled, April 7. His body was not located for a week.

FRED WULF, 78, a retired house painter who was white, was found on the sidewalk at New Jersey and H streets NW after allegedly being beaten by group of black youths. He was taken to the Washington Hospital Center, developed pneumonia and died April 8. Doctors said the pneumonia had more to do with his death than his injuries.

VINCENT LAWSON, 15, a Dunbar High School student, was found in a warehouse on H Street in July 1971, more than three years after the riots. His skeleton was discovered by workers demolishing the building, which had been boarded up since the 1968 riots. Lawson had been seen going in and out of the building while it was on fire. His father had filed a missing-person report, but his son had never turned up.