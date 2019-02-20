The scene as a winter storm disrupts Washington

Sections
Caption
D.C. area battens down for snowstorm.
Feb. 20, 2019
A streetlight illuminates the falling snow in Alexandria, Va.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
READ THE STORY: Schools, federal government closed as winter storm disrupts Washington
Residents are being advised to stay off the roads and be cautious if they have to drive.
