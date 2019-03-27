When it comes to the seat of power, readers have strong opinions on bathroom etiquette. (iStock)

Columnist

Birds do it. Bees do it. Even educated fleas do it. Let’s do it, let’s eliminate waste from our bodies.

Look, I’m not going to sugarcoat this. On Monday I wrote about toilets, and I’m revisiting the topic today. A lot of readers have strong opinions on the matter.

My column was about the toilet seat and whether it should be put up or down.

Down, says I.

But, wrote my friend David Kessler of Silver Spring, Md., what if you’re just visiting? “What do I do when I’m a guest at a house that contains men and women, and I find that the seat has been left up?” David wrote. “My inclination is to put it down when I’m done.”

I agree. It’s correcting a cosmic wrong, like flipping over a turtle that’s stuck on its back.

Not so fast, says George Vincent of Bowie, Md. He says you should follow farm etiquette.

“Leave the gate as you found it,” he wrote. “Closed, so the cows can’t get out, or open, so they could move about.”

The same applies to the toilet seat. “Leave it as you found it,” George wrote. “Having raised four boys we always found it down and left down to please their mother.”

A Hyattsville, Md., reader named Douglas said that for the better part of his nearly 50-year marriage he’s struggled to remember to put the seat down. “I always knew when I failed, because I am a light sleeper,” he wrote. “I would hear my wife go into the bathroom, then shriek.”

That was after her inadvertent baptism.

Douglas said toilet seats that glide to the down position after a gentle flip have been a godsend.

“My only problem with them is that I forget that not all toilet seats are like that, and now find myself slamming them down with a loud crash in friends’ and neighbors’ houses,” he wrote.

That’s the seat, the place where, um, the rubber meets the road, so to speak. But most home toilets have another element.

What about the lid?

“Tell your readers that they should not just put the toilet seat down but they should also close the lid,” wrote Patrick Boyle of Annapolis, Md. “A toilet is sometimes called a ‘water closet.’ Like all closets, you should open it when you need something, and then close it when you are done.”

Jill Martineau Cornish of Rockville, Md., agrees, but for a different reason. “Every place I have lived had shelves on the wall over the toilet,” she wrote. “I am short. If I reach for something on the shelf and the toilet isn’t closed, you can bet I will drop it. Sooooo, the rule is Close the lid!’”

Elery Caskey of Rockville is also a lid-closer, feeling it’s more “tidy” that way. His wife, however, argues that a closed lid “promotes mildew growth on the underside.”

Cliff Brownstein of North Potomac, Md., said his parents taught him that placing the lid down keeps germs from escaping into the room and house while flushing.

“I’ve lived by that credo ever since,” he wrote.

Wise words.

A little research led me to a paper in the American Journal of Infection Control that said flushing a toilet unleashes what’s called a “toilet plume.” An invisible geyser of aerosolized droplets — containing nasty, potentially-infectious things — can shower your toothbrush.

To borrow a line from “Aliens”: “I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit.”

Patti Wallace of Fredericksburg, Va., shares my affection for the Toto-brand toilet. Her house has two. When the second was ordered, the plumber suggested it have a higher seat, so Patti and her husband — both 77 — would find it easier to use.

“The day they delivered it happened to be our anniversary,” Patti wrote. “I had gone out to the grocery and walked in just in time to hear my husband telling the young men installing the toilet that this was my anniversary present!”

Wrote Patti: “The only problem is, when you go to a place like a restaurant, grocery store or motel, the toilets are so low that us ‘old folks’ almost fall.”

Finally, Ed Sinclair of Sterling, Va., said forget about seats and lids, up or down. To him, the most egregious offense by guests is reversing the direction of toilet paper.

“I will not attempt to convince others of the rightness or wrongness of their preference of ‘over the front’ or ‘down from behind,’” Ed wrote. “But I will cry party foul on the self-righteous guest who takes it upon himself to change the direction of my roll. And I can confirm this has happened proactively, not simply the result of replacing an empty roll.”

For the record, ours is a “down from behind” household.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.