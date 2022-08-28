The Skirt Project: Photographer strives to empower women

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAUNTON, Va. — Amanda Shrader is often seen with a smile and an enthusiastic voice by her clients. Underneath the smiles and positive energy is a woman determined to create a movement after going through her own difficult journey of self-love and body positivity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Staunton photographer is empowering women through flowy skirts and has even bigger plans for The Skirt Project, a campaign that celebrates womanhood, personhood and milestones. Not only has she opened up a studio in the heart of Staunton, but she plans to raise a community fund for one girl to have a free photoshoot session for The Skirt Project.

“I believe everyone has a story and I feel like if you’re able to share in a supportive group, it makes it feel like you’re not alone,” Shrader said.

Flowy long skirts in all colors of the rainbow were set up in her studio, Virginia Creative Collective, as well as more skirts hung on the racks and piled in the studio’s office space.

“It’s the feeling that you can be a princess and you can feel powerful and feel beautiful and feel strong and just literally lift all that weight off of you,” she said of the skirts.

Shrader individually names the skirts after clients she has met and who shared their stories. She would often uses her instincts to name the skirts based on how clients feel.

“The deeper I got into the project, I would look at people and I’d say, ‘that’s your skirt,’” she said. “I’m literally connected to each and every one of those skirts.”

Growing up, Shrader always felt like she was the biggest or tallest girl in grade school, which often made her feel less of herself. Although she tried to stay positive, maintaining her self-esteem was difficult. However, she was determined to stop nagging and hating on herself, especially after giving birth to her son four years ago.

“The realization came and I was like ‘OK, I’m a mother. I need to stop worrying about these little things and stop caring really about what everybody else thinks,’” she said while becoming teary-eyed. “If I’m taking care of myself and I’m doing what I love to do, then all the rest came so naturally.”

“I created a human and it changed,” she also said of her body after giving birth. “Our bodies aren’t meant to stay the same, and if they are, then that’s great. But, we’re growing and we’re changing everyday.”

Shrader knew then all she wanted to do was help others.

She started The Skirt Project in 2020 by choosing various women on social media to do portrait sessions. Shrader has since collected more than 80 skirts.

“I know it’s weird, but I just felt like that this was the way I was supposed to go and I was supposed to try,” she said. “To connect women together and to hear their stories, and be this, not leader, but this creator of something that we need more of in this world.”

Jordan Mahaney, who owns Virginia Creative Collective studio with Shrader, got involved. Mahaney, also a photographer, said the project impacted her emotionally because she never got to celebrate her milestones and was often burned out.

“I just kept doing and doing and that really did took me moment to recognize what I accomplished,” Mahaney said.

She said she never got a chance to walk the stage with her bachelor’s or master’s degree, since she was involved more in her personal life.

Mahaney wore a lavender-colored skirt to her photoshoot session, along with her cap and gown.

“It just felt complete,” she said. “This is now a part of me that I am ambitious and highly-educated.”

Since then, Shrader created a network of women across the country, including in California, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, that have joined the movement.

“The women that have never met each other before become best friends and that is so incredible to me,” Shrader said.

One client, Chelsea Gilmer, met Shrader through social media and worked with her through a maternity shoot as a part of a project, along with other mothers and mothers-to-be.

“She asked me if I wanted to have skirt named after me and I was like, ‘Of course,’” Gilmer said. “I felt so honored that she would even asked me.”

“She is one of the most positive people,” she also said. “You can’t walk into a room there and not smile or not feel good about yourself.”

Gilmer also hopes The Skirt Project movement continues to grow.

“It has already reached 12 different states,” she said. “I think it’s only a matter of time that it grows even more.”

Shrader has some advice for women facing hardships or who do not feel like they are enough.

“It’s okay to support one another, it’s okay to feel our sadness, it’s okay to feel our happiness, our fake happiness when it’s tough,” she said. “It’s the different seasons of life that you need support in all of the seasons.”

