It is summer. On the streets of the District, in the hills of Virginia and at the beaches of Maryland, summer has come. By tradition, mutual understanding and the arrival of the solstice on Sunday, it is now summer for all of us.

Fittingly, summer came to us on a summerlike day. Many places felt 90-degree heat, others came close. The official high for Washington was 89 degrees.

It generally felt hotter. Enough humidity enveloped us to make many uncomfortable. To an extent, response to humidity may be personal, a matter of our own makeup, physical and psychological.

But charts connecting humidity and comfort suggested we spent much of Sunday afternoon in humidity that was oppressive.

Overhead, in a kind of visual counterpart to physiological fact, tendrils of cloud often seemed to trail off into a grayish haze, symbolizing the heat-fueled indolence of a humid summer day.

The solstice came at 11:32 p.m. as the sun reached the northern limit of what we see as the cycle of its annual migration.

Beyond inaugurating summer, it could be seen as a sign that despite daily variations in wind, temperature, rainfall and the rest, some things remain fixed, regular and constant.