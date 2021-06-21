It generally felt hotter. Enough humidity enveloped us to make many uncomfortable. To an extent, response to humidity may be personal, a matter of our own makeup, physical and psychological.
But charts connecting humidity and comfort suggested we spent much of Sunday afternoon in humidity that was oppressive.
Overhead, in a kind of visual counterpart to physiological fact, tendrils of cloud often seemed to trail off into a grayish haze, symbolizing the heat-fueled indolence of a humid summer day.
The solstice came at 11:32 p.m. as the sun reached the northern limit of what we see as the cycle of its annual migration.
Beyond inaugurating summer, it could be seen as a sign that despite daily variations in wind, temperature, rainfall and the rest, some things remain fixed, regular and constant.