— James Isherwood Wilson, Garrett Park, Md.

Isherwood Street NE is in a compact neighborhood south of Benning Road NE called Rosedale. Rosedale is just west of the larger Kingman Park neighborhood.

That area “fills in the so-called ‘Isherwood notch,’ where the L’Enfant Plan ends east of 15th Street NE and north of C Street NE,” said Michael Harrison, who is compiling a record of street name derivation.

AD

AD

So many names: Kingman! Rosedale! Isherwood! And what, pray tell, is the Isherwood notch?

We’ll start with Kingman Park, which is named after Brig. Gen. Dan Christie Kingman, head of the Army Corps of Engineers, which created nearby Kingman Island and Kingman Lake by dredging the Anacostia.

Rosedale was the name of a brick house constructed on the property in the late 1700s by a landowner named Abraham Young.

And Isherwood — or “Esherwood,” as the 1861 Boschke real estate map of the District has it?

You will find 19th-century maps that purport to show who owned the tracts that became the District of Columbia in around 1790. One map, published in the 1870s, labels the area in question “the Mill Tract or Isherwood.” But Robert Isherwood did not buy that land until 1830. He purchased it from the Gibsons. The Gibsons included Ann Gibson, who, before marrying Gerard Gibson, had been married to Abraham Young.

AD

AD

So: Young owns the land, dies, his widow marries Gibson, Gibson sells to Isherwood.

“Isherwood is not an original tract name,” said historian and cartographer Don Alexander Hawkins.

None of this has anything to do with Isherwood Street, but it’s a reminder that “new” maps that purport to show “old” things can’t always be trusted.

“The Isherwoods are buried in Congressional Cemetery, which is always a good thing,” said Robert Pohl, a tour guide who has written extensively about the area on the Hill Is Home website. “Long after the original Isherwoods, Martha and Robert, died, their descendants were trying to get the land back, claiming the sale had been improper.”

AD

They were unsuccessful, but the family name would live on in a two-block street.

“The land here was subdivided in 1876 and 1882 to create the subdivision of Rosedale and Isherwood,” said Harrison. “Isherwood Street itself was created through further subdivisions of Rosedale and Isherwood Squares 7 and 8, now Squares 4544 and 4545.”

AD

Isherwood Street NE was named in 1884. As for the name “Isherwood,” it’s a family moniker that comes from Lancashire in the north of England. There may once have been a hamlet there known as “Isher.” It was probably in the woods.

And what of the aforementioned “notch?” If you look at Pierre L’Enfant’s original plan for the City of Washington — the central core between Washington County and Alexandria County — you will notice a distinctive notch at the eastern end. The city’s northern border — Boundary Road, later Florida Avenue NE — dips south around present-day 15th Street NE before heading east again at present-day C Street NE.

AD

Why draw it that way? Because there was something valuable just north of that line that the landowner didn’t want subsumed into the new capital. It was a spring that provided cool, clear water.

AD

“One of the interesting stories is that Benjamin Stoddert, secretary of the Navy, may have owned that spring there, which is why that land was not used in the L’Enfant plan,” Pohl said.

Stoddert, the story goes, persuaded his buddy George Washington to leave the spring out of the plan, preventing its waters from being diverted for use by the nascent city.

In other words: Spring strings were pulled.

Questions, please

Do you have a question about something you’ve seen in the Washington area? Send it to answerman@washpost.com.