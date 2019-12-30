Fink’s story made the news in Poland and Germany, Pakistan and Cuba. Everyone was following up on a column I published on Feb. 19 about how Fink had received what surely must be the last Western Union telegram ever delivered. It was a telegram sent on May 2, 1969, by the parents of a friend of his to congratulate the then-young Fink on graduating from the University of Michigan.

But Fink had moved out of his apartment the day before. The telegram somehow wound up in the bottom of a secondhand filing cabinet in the office of an Ann Arbor, Mich., woman named Christina Zaske. She found it, found Fink and mailed him his long-lost telegram.

My column was picked up and rewritten by news services around the globe. The story really resonated. For weeks, Fink was receiving a half-dozen emails a day from people who’d seen his story and wanted … well, what exactly did they want?

Some were old friends of Fink’s, reconnecting after years. Some were strangers who told Fink that they’d once lived in the same Ann Arbor apartment building as he had, and how about that?

One woman wrote saying her father had been born a “Fink” but changed his last name and she wondered if maybe they were related.

She wrote: “I’m sure you’ve been hearing from a lot of people. I’m 87 and I’m not sure if I’ll live another year, so if you could get back to me within that time frame.”

Fink also heard from a man who wanted to discuss how far Michigan was going to go in the NCAA basketball tournament.

“I kind of drew the line” at that, Fink told me. “I’m not going to become your pen pal.”

Most people, though, Fink wrote back to. What he realized was that we humans love making connections. The world may be full of strangers, but we latch on to the tiniest hints of kinship.

“Almost every comment referenced something that they felt was a commonality between us,” Fink said. “That was interesting to me. People went beyond just saying, ‘Cute story. How cool.’ They always kind of explained a little why they were writing me.”

And Bob Fink’s story — about an obsolete technology that had miraculously delivered a voice from the past — was a nice antidote to so much of what we encounter these days.

Maybe nothing better illustrates why Fink’s story went viral than a link he saw to the Hill, a political publication. The outlet’s daily email newsletter rounds up stories from across the country.

“It starts off with a picture of Trump looking big and angry, like he always does,” Fink said. “The lead article was on whatever his most recent outrageous decision was. And then there’s about five articles that follow, talking about issues that Congress is looking at and that are all sort of stalemated.

“Then there’s little section at the end and there’s a picture of me holding the telegram. ... When I looked at the juxtaposition with everything that came before, what was obvious was, this is the one thing that would make you feel good.”

The old year is almost over. The new year is about to begin. Here’s hoping to a 2020 full of new connections and feel-good stories.

