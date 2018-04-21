Jackie Lee’s lives again. In the 1970s, it was a popular place in the District to see bands performing R&B, funk and soul music. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Back in the 1970s and ’80s I used to, um, patronize (ok, hang out at) a club on Kennedy Street NW in Brightwood called Jackie Lee’s. The club closed some years ago but to my pleasant surprise I learned it had reopened recently, so I decided to check it out. While sitting at the bar enjoying a glass of, um, not milk, I got into a conversation with the new owner and another longtime patron about who the original owners were. There were several guesses, but it was clear none of us knew for sure. What can you tell us about Jackie Lee’s? The joint used to jump on Friday and Saturday nights.

— Kojo Nnamdi, Washington

If someone had put a camera on a tripod outside of 116 Kennedy St. NW in 1937 — when the building was erected — and set it to snap a few frames every year, you’d have a pretty good record of eight decades of cultural and demographic change in Washington.

The art deco building, designed by D.C. architect Arthur P. Starr, was mixed-use before that was a thing: a ground-level store with apartments upstairs. In 1939, a two-bedroom apartment rented for $47.50 a month, while down below, Abe Hofberg operated a Jewish delicatessen.

Hofberg’s customers were white, as were his employees. Newspaper want ads specified that waitresses and cooks be white and experienced in “Jewish-style cuisine.” By 1954, Hofberg had moved his deli to the tip of D.C., near Silver Spring. The space on Kennedy Street was now called the Kennedy Restaurant, also a deli.

Nick Schieber runs today’s Jackie Lee’s. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

In the late 1950s or early 1960s, Kennedy’s closed and Jackie Lee’s opened.

In the 1960s and ’70s, a constellation of black-owned music clubs shone across the city, offering R&B, soul and funk. They were places like Northwest Gardens, the Coco Lounge, Part 3 Supper Club, the Five Point, Rocky’s, the Shelter Room, the Squad Room and the Orbit Lounge.

Jackie Lee’s — which billed itself as “The pulse of the nation’s capital” — was a favorite with clubgoers and musicians alike.

Singer Eddie Jones played there regularly with his band, the Young Bucks.

“They carried entertainment seven nights a week,” Jones said — and two shows on Sunday: from 4 to 8 and then from 9 to 1.

In the ’60s a fixture at the club was Lady Byron, “the most exciting jazz organist in the Washington area.” In the ’70s bands included the Authentics Unlimited, Mood Experience, Clockwork, the Checkmates, Mickey and the Blazers, Satisfaction and Third World Revolution.

“Back then, it was possible for a band to have more or less a residency,” said tenor sax player Ron Holloway, who played Jackie Lee’s with Mad Dog and the Lowlifers. “We played that club four nights a week for four years. It’s unheard of these days. . . . I learned a lot about my instrument just playing in that club.”

Crowds could reach 300. Enough of them smoked cigarettes that a haze would hang like a cloud from the ceiling. “We couldn’t help but be worried whether we were going to be able to breathe in a few years,” Holloway said.

What about the ownership — and the name?

Some say there was a Jackie Lee. And others think that the club was named after two brothers: Jack and Lee.

Brothers did own the club, said Robert “King Snake” Joines of King Snake and the D.C. Unlimited, another band that played there. But they weren’t Jack and Lee.

“It was three brothers who all worked for Metro: John Davis, Jim Davis and Lyn Davis,” Joines said. “They had a lady named Miss Edith. She used to run the kitchen.” Waitresses included Lita, Pat, Lois, Brenda, Angie, Gladys, Virginia and CeCe.

Joines said most of those people are dead now. The club died too, eventually. The building had been shuttered for nearly 10 years before Red Derby bartender Nick Schieber bought it in 2017 and fulfilled his dream of running his own bar.

Schieber made up a list of possible new names, but as he worked on the renovation, so many people — building inspectors, contractors, passersby — shared their fond memories of the original Jackie Lee’s, he changed his mind.

“It felt like it would be wrong to call it something else,” he said.

The club may not have been named after a Jackie Lee, but a Jackie Lee was named after the club. According to Doug McKenzie, who played sax in Mad Dog and the Lowlifers, a couple lived in an apartment upstairs and when they had a daughter they named her Jackie Lee.

Schieber, 36, lives a half-mile away and wants Jackie Lee’s to be a neighborhood place, a come-as-you-are, beer-and-a-shot place. He’s white, as are most of his patrons so far, an indicator of the city changing yet again. But he wants everyone to feel welcome at his bar: old-timers willing to talk about the old Jackie Lee’s and newcomers eager to hear it.

As for live music, Schieber said he’s exploring it.

“I think we owe it to the space,” he said.

