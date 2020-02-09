The experience made me wonder if similar calculations go on every morning in bedrooms across the country: “Nope. Too long. I gotta try again.”

Maybe the opposite happens too. Are there other American men in other bedrooms who try to get their ties as long as possible? A long necktie could be a sign of support for the president and his policies, a signal a little more subtle, but no less heartfelt, than a red “MAGA” hat.

Sometimes we drape ourselves almost literally in the raiment of our heroes, said fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, author of “Worn On This Day: The Clothes That Made History.”

“Something like that can be very positive or negative for fashion,” she said. “You might buy it because you like it — or you might avoid it.”

A famous example is Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who in 1863 married Queen Victoria’s son, the future Edward VII.

“Alexandra was kind of the Princess Diana of her time,” said Chrisman-Campbell. “She was very young, beautiful and stylish. She was a famous trendsetter. A lot of people copied all kinds of things from her wardrobe.”

Among the fashions that women aped were the dresses with high necklines that Alexandra wore and the chokers she invariably had around her throat. What women may not have known is that Alexandra had a scar on her neck and she wore the outfits and chokers to hide it.

Even odder was what happened when rheumatic fever left Princess Alexandra with a limp: Women around Britain began affecting a hobbled gait.

“At first, it was a DIY affair,” wrote British author Jeremy Clay, who combed through 19th-century newspapers and found contemporary accounts of the craze. “Women would simply grab odd shoes to help them totter effectively. But canny shopkeepers soon realised there was a pretty penny to be made from what otherwise would be retail’s most unshiftable line — wildly mismatched footwear, with one high heel, and one low.

In 1869, a British reporter wrote of spying three young women — “all good-looking” — who clutched canes and hobbled as they walked down the street. He wasn’t sure why until he overheard another passerby exclaim, “Why that’s the Alexandra limp!”

The Dundee Courier and Argus noted: “Some remarkably foolish things have been done in imitation of royalty, but this is an act which involves a spice of wickedness as well as of folly.”

This put me in mind of something called “prestige borrowing.” The term is usually used by linguists to describe the way foreign words creep into a language because they are perceived to be fancier — picture an English speaker who drops French into his conversation.

Something similar happens in fashion. The thinking in Victorian England was: Alexandra is fashionable. Alexandra walks with a limp. Therefore, a limp must be fashionable.

Sometimes, people don’t get it quite right. Chrisman-Campbell said that as France’s Louis XIV got older, courtiers started wearing white wigs. “It was in tribute to the king: We’re all going to wear gray now,” she said.

The irony, Chrisman-Campbell said, is that the king kept wearing brown wigs.

Of course, Princess Alexandra wasn’t controversial. If you dressed like her it was because you thought she was stylish, not because you agreed with her politics.

Today, specific clothing brands rise and fall depending on who they’re associated with, whether it’s Nike irritating conservatives with its Colin Kaepernick ad or New Balance irritating liberals with its chief executive’s onetime support of the president’s trade policies.

Styles get freighted with baggage, too.

“Before Charlottesville, white polo shirts and khakis were sort of innocuous normcore,” said Chrisman-Campbell. “Now you might as well be wearing a white hood if you go out on the street [dressed in that].”

Will members of the president’s base start wearing longer and longer ties, until the cravats dangle between their knees?

Will those opposed to the administration’s policies start tying their ties shorter and shorter, until the ties become little vestigial nibs of cloth?

Depending on how things go in November, we could start seeing a lot of bow ties in blue states.