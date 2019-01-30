CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has confirmed cases of norovirus among its students.

News outlets report the university confirmed the cases Tuesday but hasn’t provided an estimate on the number of suspected cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is highly contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

The university said in an email that the virus is most contagious from the onset of symptoms to a couple of days after recovering from the virus. The email notes that it can continue to be spread for two weeks or more after those with norovirus are feeling better.

The university says the most effective protection is frequently washing hands with soap and water.

