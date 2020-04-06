What influence can one life have on the lives of others? What ripples does one death cause? In Elsie’s case, the ripples redound to this day.

Her parents were Nora and Richard T. Drew. Nora was a graduate of Howard University. Richard was the treasurer of the carpenters union in Washington. The couple thought the unhealthy air in Foggy Bottom had contributed to Elsie’s death, so they moved with their three surviving children to then-rural Arlington.

Their oldest child — Charles — was stirred to act in his own way. He soon graduated from Dunbar High, where he was an accomplished athlete, and then went to Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he again excelled in sports. Charles had expressed a desire to become an electrical engineer, but at Amherst, he decided to turn in another direction.

“Elsie’s death seemed to have affected him a great deal,” said Charles Drew’s daughter Charlene Drew Jarvis.

Instead of becoming an electrical engineer — or a coach or professional athlete — Charles R. Drew became one of America’s most celebrated doctors, lauded for his research into blood and his pioneering work establishing blood banks.

His impulse to go into medicine, Jarvis said, came from losing his sister.

“I’ve thought very much about Elsie and the impact of her passing during the flu epidemic,” said Jarvis.

After Amherst, Charles Drew went to McGill University in Montreal to study medicine. Upon graduating, he joined the faculty at Howard University, where he became an instructor of surgery, then chief surgical resident at Freedmen’s Hospital. He followed this with a doctorate in medical science at Columbia University, the first African American to earn that degree there.

Drew oversaw the effort to collect and ship plasma to Great Britain when that country entered World War II. He helped establish America’s national blood-banking system, then was incensed when African Americans were not allowed to donate. When they finally were, their blood at first was segregated.

A few years ago, Jarvis was going through some of her father’s papers. She came across a card on which he’d written, “It must be held as a basic principle of our thinking and a continuing hope that in the not too distant future, plans for the medical care of patients or the training of medical personnel will not be made on the basis of race or economic status . . .”

Said Jarvis: “My father’s mantra was, ‘Excellence of performance will overcome any artificial barrier created by men.’ ”

But those barriers could be punishing. On April 1, 1950, Drew fell asleep at the wheel during a long overnight drive from Washington to a medical conference in Tuskegee, Ala. The car overturned, and he was mortally injured. Drew was 45.

His daughter Charlene was 8 at the time. She went on to earn a PhD in neuropsychology, do brain research at the National Institutes of Health — where she met Anthony S. Fauci — and serve as a member of the D.C. Council.

“There existed a myth about my father’s death that said Dr. Drew was denied admission to an all-white hospital or denied the very blood or plasma that he needed,” Jarvis said.

The myth, she said, is false. Drew received the appropriate treatment but was too severely injured to survive.

But when his daughter speaks to young people, she makes sure they understand that not all white hospitals in the Jim Crow South would have treated a black patient. And she explains that white hotels in the South once would not allow African Americans to stay, which is why Drew had to drive all night.

“One of the things I’m really proud about is that throughout the country, there are schools named for Dr. Drew,” Jarvis said. “There are elementary schools, middle schools, high schools. . . . I think that’s one of the most important legacies of Dr. Drew, that children want to know about him.”

We should know about Elsie, too, the sister who couldn’t be saved, but whose death inspired a man whose research saved countless others.