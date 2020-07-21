He collected stamps, coins, political buttons, sports memorabilia . . .

“He admitted a lot came to nothing, as far as monetary value, but they fostered the greatest pleasure in his life,” said his daughter Mary Melley Blissard of Leesburg, Va. “He had visceral memories affiliated with all the areas he collected.”

Melley also liked thinking about how to solve problems, big and small. A big problem was the country’s crumbling public schools, which he thought could be fixed by inviting tech companies to get involved. A smaller problem was the penny shortage, which every few years seems to bedevil this country.

We’re in the midst of a penny shortage now. Because of the pandemic, Americans haven’t been bringing their pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters to grocery stores and banks. Last month, the Federal Reserve said it might have to start rationing coins.

Earlier penny shortages have been attributed to everything from hoarding due to the increased price of copper to lethargy over redeeming something worth so little. When many of us won’t even stoop to lift a cent from the pavement, it’s unlikely that penny will return to the nation’s coinstream.

A few years ago, Ken Melley had an idea, and as Blissard was going through her father’s papers after his death, she came across it. It’s a two-page manifesto titled “The 2015 Penny Reclamation Act.”

Too often, pennies wind up in jars, coffee cans or thrown into drawers. That keeps them out of circulation and forces the U.S. Mint to make more. Melley proposed a great semiannual harvest of the nation’s pennies.

“The law would recognize a national charitable organization, such as the Red Cross, as the recipient organization for the tax-deductible contribution of pennies,” he wrote. “Local centers could be set up to receive the accumulation of these coins.”

Twice a year — in January and September — Americans could bring their pennies to a reclamation center, where they would get a tax deduction for their donation. The pennies would then go to the Mint, which would buy them at a 50 percent premium: Each penny would be purchased for 1.5 cents. The charity would get the proceeds.

This would provide money to the charity. More importantly, because it costs two cents to make a penny, it would be a cost savings to the government.

“That was my dad,” Blissard said. “He had great ideas.”

Blissard said that because of his NEA work, her father had some contacts on Capitol Hill. “I think he was thinking he could get somebody he knew to promote this as a good way to address the problem of the penny,” she said.

That didn’t happen, but maybe it could happen now.

A spokesman for the U.S. Mint said they could not offer an opinion on Melley’s proposal. If someone has a better idea, I’d like to hear it.

Starry eyes

Speaking of ideas, Bill Kalish of Alexandria, Va., has one. It concerns a new name for Washington’s NFL team.

Many people assume the new name will begin with “Red” — Red Tails, Red Wolves, Red Hawks. Kalish’s suggestion does too: RedStars.

The name is a reference to the three red stars on the D.C. flag.

Kalish told me about his idea before The Washington Post printed the story about the toxic atmosphere of harassment on the team’s business side, so maybe there’s nothing Daniel Snyder can do to salvage his reputation here. But Kalish thinks the Washington RedStars name could be part of an overt play for D.C. statehood.

A new name that celebrates the District could be enough to bring Mayor Muriel E. Bowser aboard, perhaps boosting a return to a new stadium at the end of East Capitol Street.

And the D.C. flag sure would look good on a helmet.

Pot stickers

I remember Bill Kalish from his days as the drummer in a band I used to see at the Psyche Delly in Bethesda, Md., in the 1980s: the Young Caucasians. Today, he’s the drummer in the band Color School, which has a new EP out called “One City One Love.”

The lead track is a funky little number called “Joint Sessions,” which suggests that the country’s political impasse could be solved by encouraging Congress to smoke pot.