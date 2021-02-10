“This is what we’re dealing with when we have kids who have intellectual and developmental disabilities,” says Tidd, who has two autistic sons. “They’re not seen as people.”

If they were, she says, people wouldn’t do things to them that they would never consider doing to other children. They wouldn’t respond to their meltdowns by holding them down or locking them away, instead of taking the time to figure out what is bothering them.

“Restraint exists because their pain doesn’t matter,” Tidd says. “Seclusion exists because their suffering is inconvenient.”

Tidd has spoken out about these issues before, mostly in the context of the lawsuit, but that is not why we are talking on a recent afternoon.

We are discussing an issue that goes beyond a school district, or even a state.

We are discussing recording artist Sia’s Golden Globe-nominated directorial debut “Music,” which will be released on video-on-demand platforms on Friday, making it viewable to a global audience.

Tidd is one of many people in the autistic community who saw two leaked scenes and immediately recognized in those acted-out moments the potential for real-life harm. Harm to those who would see them as painfully familiar, and harm to those who would view them with an unfamiliarity that might leave the impression that what’s on screen reflects normal, acceptable behavior.

The scenes show actress Maddie Ziegler, who plays a young nonspeaking Autistic woman, forced during a meltdown into a prone position on the ground and restrained. “I’m crushing her with my love,” says the character holding her down in one scene.

Tidd’s younger son is also nonspeaking. But unlike Ziegler, the 14-year-old’s autism is real, and so, too, are his nightmares. His mother attributes them to the trauma he experienced during the school incidents.

Sia, after defending her decision to not cast an autistic actress for Ziegler’s role, promised through her since-deleted Twitter account to pull the restraint scenes and include a warning. That gesture came after much public criticism (her fans, who have created the hashtag #StopBullyingSia, would argue too much criticism) and private emails.

One of those came from the mother of an autistic child who was killed in a prone restraint.

Max Benson was 13 when he died after being held down at his school. A lawsuit alleges staff members restrained him for nearly two hours, even as he vomited and urinated on himself.

In a letter his mother, Stacia Langley, published through NeuroClastic on Monday, she addresses Sia directly.

“A couple days ago, I wrote to you to tell you about my son, Max, and how he was killed in a prone restraint at his school just over two years ago,” the letter reads. “It was hard to write, and I was not sure that you would even see it.”

She goes on to say that when she called for those scenes to be removed in her letter, she didn’t really expect to be heard.

“You see, I spent Max’s entire life begging people to listen, to care about him, to act like he mattered,” she writes. “Those pleas mostly fell on closed ears, obviously with tragic results. You listened, Sia. It is so very difficult to listen, and harder yet to change one’s mind based on new information. You have to be brave to listen.”

She then addresses anyone else who might be reading her words.

“I want to take this opportunity to ask other people to also listen to Autistic people and to normalize changing their minds,” she writes.

Listen to Autistic people. It seems a small ask. And yet, if we push away all the social media vitriol and look at the discussions that have taken place in recent days, what the controversy ignited by “Music” shows is how few of us have really been doing that.

The fame of Sia and stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. has forced many people to tune in, and weigh in, on issues of representation and restraint. But those conversations have long been happening within the Autistic community.

“For decades, people have said, ‘How many deaths will it take? How many stories will it take? How much has to be done?’ ” says Zoey Read, a Northern Virginia mother of an 8-year-old autistic girl and co-founder of the International Coalition Against Restraint and Seclusion.

The organization represents more than 1,000 families across the world whose children have been subjected to seclusion and restraint. Together, they’ve been working toward bringing more awareness to those issues and getting legislation passed to end those practices.

“We just want it to stop, everywhere,” Read says. “It’s barbaric.”

She helped arrange for Max Benson’s mom to publish her letter on NeuroClastic, which was founded by Terra Vance, who lives in Virginia. Vance also plans to publish a guide on the site on Friday that will address issues referenced in “Music.”

“Whether you’ve seen the movie, you plan to see the movie, or you’re just curious to learn more about Autistic people, you’ve come to the right place!” the opening line will read.

Vance saw a pre-screening of the film and expressed relief that people wouldn’t see those scenes. But she is also glad “that the world is now talking about restraint and how dangerous it is.”

“There is a disability day of mourning that we honor every year as a community, and many of those people have died because of restraint,” Vance says. Sometimes it’s directly caused their deaths, she says, and other times, it’s contributed to their mental health struggles. “People think we are being overblown and overdramatic, but we’re not. We just have to look at things that no one has to see every day.”

Tidd, who describes herself as neurodivergent, is the director of advocacy for the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint.

The organization joined with two others, CommunicationFIRST and Autistic Self Advocacy Network, to issue a news release on the day Sia agreed to remove the scenes from the film. They recommended she go even further. They called on her to pull the film, apologize to the autistic community and work with advocacy groups.

Tidd says the controversy has caused the organization’s inbox, and her own, to fill with even more messages from concerned people in the community.

It has also brought more people to the group’s Facebook page, where 10,000-plus followers were already paying attention to these issues — before the movie, before the online fighting, before a plea from a mother in mourning for people to listen.