President Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, their son, Barron Trump, and members of the first family, blows a whistle to begin an Easter Egg Roll race during the 139th Easter Egg Roll. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

For the 140th time in U.S. history, the White House will host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday.

In a statement, the White House said that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump “are honored to continue the traditions of the past while weaving new traditions into the fabric of our Nation.”

[From 2017: 21,000 people and 18,000 eggs: The Trump White House holds its first Easter Egg Roll]

Winners of a lottery held in February will participate in the egg roll, and other family activities are to begin Monday at 7:30 a.m. Last year, the event brought more than 21,000 people to the White House.

President Abraham Lincoln held informal egg-rolling parties at the White House while in office, according to the statement. Easter egg-rolling became so popular during President Ulysses S. Grant’s administration that he signed a bill banning it to preserve landscaping.

Fortunately for egg enthusiasts, the tradition was revived in 1878 when “a group of bold children,” as the statement put it, approached the White House gate seeking permission to play egg-rolling games during President Rutherford B. Hayes’s tenure. Permission was granted by the 19th president and has continued from his lone term until today.

In addition to egg rolling, there will be an egg hunt, lawn bowling and an area for making cards for the troops, among other activities.