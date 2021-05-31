The 1919 appearance of Brood X came on the heels of World War I. That year, the Evening Star wrote: “Very long ago some superstition attached to the dark bars of the filmy wings. . . . Some prophet has arisen always to announce that the W on the locust’s wings means ‘war.’ Since this outbreak will come just at the conclusion of the war, and when even the imagination of the rural prophet could hardly conjure up the likelihood of another one, some new explanation will apparently have to be found this time.”