A sign for Studio Theatre decorates a lamppost on 14th Street NW. When the company was founded, it took pride in not being a “theater.” (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Columnist

Back when I was a young thespian at Rockville High School, the highest praise we drama nerds could offer after seeing an amazing play or a stellar performance was, “And that is the difference between ‘theatre’ with an -RE and ‘theater’ with an -ER.”

It was obvious to us which was preferable. We might have been doing high school theater, but we aspired to high school theatre.

But why?

I’ve been pondering that lately. When the Americans kicked out the British nearly 250 years ago, we spared ourselves from a lot of things: warm beer, driving on the left and using such words as “colour,” “honour” and “diarrhoea.”

And “theatre.”

Except, apparently, we didn’t. “Theatre” is everywhere, even here in the capital of the country that threw off the yoke of Anglo oppression. Studio Theatre. Signature Theatre. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Ford’s Theatre. Even National Theatre.



We should probably cut the Shakespeare Theatre Company some slack. But if it’s in the Lansburgh Theatre, why isn’t it the Harman “Centre” for the Arts? (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Whatever is the mattre, er, matter?

David Muse, artistic director of Studio Theatre on 14th Street NW, said when Joy Zinoman founded Studio in 1978, “the place actually took pride in ‘theatre’ -RE as opposed to ‘theater’ -ER.”

The organization even produced a T-shirt that had “Studio Theater” on it, the -ER crossed out and replaced with -RE, he said.

Two years after Studio’s birth, Howard Shalwitz and the co-founders of what became Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company were kicking around names.

“We got very drunk one night and just did all the names we could think of,” he said. “I still have the actual handwritten pages in the archives. There are about 100 names on there: all the planets, all the Greek gods, about 20 different characters in Shakespeare.”



A bike rack in front of Woolly Mammoth on D Street NW leaves no doubt how the theater spells its name. “Our idea of a company was much more of a European idea,” said co-founder Howard Shalwitz. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The first part of the name might have been in question, but the last part never was: Theatre.

“Our idea of a company was much more of a European idea,” Shalwitz said. “I think that our mental orientation was toward the more English form.”

Eric Schaeffer, co-founder of Signature Theatre in Arlington, sent an email from South Korea, where he is directing a production of “Sweeney Todd.” Wrote Schaeffer: “I remember we thought we should use the British spelling of ‘theatre’ so that people would take us more seriously.”

Mike Litterst of the National Park Service said they go with Ford’s Theatre because that was the name in 1865, “so we keep the historic spelling today,” he wrote in an email.

Some people make a distinction between theater the building and theatre the art form.

Studio’s Muse said “-RE” feels more refined to some people. “It signals maybe theater as art. It’s indebted to the British and grand tradition of theater that stretches back centuries,” he said.

“On the other hand, it feels maybe a little pretentious. And is it now a little uncomfortably Anglophilic, because, you know, one can bristle at the notion that the Brits do it better or have the lock on sophistication.”

Speaking of the Brits, Simon Godwin is one. He just took the helm at the Shakespeare Theatre Company. He’s never worked at a theater, only theatres. Even his U.S. productions were at New York’s Roundabout Theatre and the Theatre for a New Audience.

When Michael Kahn founded the company, Godwin said, “The spelling deliberately mirrored the British as a kind of, I guess, way of celebrating the British tradition that Shakespeare was in.”

Since the Bard’s texts celebrate language, Godwin thinks audiences understand the difference between a Shakespeare Theatre and a Shakespeare Theater.

I get it. Theater is about illusion and if arranging letters a certain way plants a suggestion in an audience’s mind, so be it. But even as a hardcore Anglophile, I wish we were confident enough in our native talents to proudly embrace theater.

Our city’s oldest resident theater company isn’t a “Theater.” It’s a “Stage”: Arena Stage, founded in 1950. Today, the official title is Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.

“We use the American spelling because our mission is producing American plays with American artists,” wrote artistic director Molly Smith in an email. “We are the largest theater in America focused in this way because we believe in the range and talent of American artists. Being situated in our nation’s capital, we are at the crossroads of Americans ideas.”

Theater! Theater! USA! USA!

I couldn’t find many other “theaters” in town. There is the Eisenhower Theater at the Kennedy Center. Dwight D. Eisenhower was a great American, and even though he was instrumental to the history of Europe — helping to save it during World War II — I can’t imagine going to see a show at the Eisenhower Theatre.

Plus, if you had Eisenhower Theatre, you’d have to have Kennedy Centre. And that just looks weird.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.