My Lovely Wife and I were up early to be the first ones at the Grand Canyon overlook. Soon another couple arrived. We never thought we’d have it to ourselves, but we did think others would be moved to watch the sunrise the way we did: silently, reverently.

Then the woman started singing. A hymn, maybe? It wasn’t … awful. But her way of experiencing the sublime moment interfered with our way of experiencing the sublime moment.

What can you do? It’s a free country.

Last week I wrote about scary antics we saw on our recent Southwest holiday: tourists dancing along the Grand Canyon’s rim and that sort of thing. I invited readers to share the dangerous things they’ve witnessed on vacation. But I also was curious about the annoying things they’ve seen.

When Edwin H. Davis’s family visited Inverness, Scotland, they climbed the tower of Inverness Castle, which affords a view of the surrounding countryside, including Loch Ness.

“In the small area at the top, two young German tourists were taking selfies with a GoPro camera on a selfie stick,” wrote Edwin, of Falls Church, Va. “That’s fine, but they kept yelling at the camera, ‘GoPro!’ followed by laughing instructions in German — incessantly, loudly, many, many times while we were there.”

A reader from Maine named Dan said living in self-proclaimed “VacationLand” has allowed him to witness “no shortage of unsafe, troubling, annoying, disrespectful and cheesy behavior.”

Wrote Dan: “For a dozen years, my neighbor foolishly rented his waterfront home on an astonishingly tranquil cove. The sounds of osprey wing beats and loon cries are the background music — usually.

“One morning, the still was broken by an overwrought guest hollering to her extended family: ‘It’s so quiet here!’ Repeatedly.”

Melinda Morrell from Biloxi, Miss., says the sightseeing behavior that bugs her is “folks wading in the pools/fountains at the FDR Memorial and the World War II Memorial, despite signs stating water is not appropriate for that purpose.”

Wrote Melinda: “Hello! Aside from exposing themselves to waterborne illnesses (you don’t know where that water came from or where it’s been), it’s incredibly disrespectful.”

Marcus from Tulsa, has a similar complaint: People who take selfies at the memorial to the Oklahoma City bombing.

“Unbelievable,” wrote Marcus.

Linda Dacon of Port Townsend, Wash., was once chatting with a park ranger in Yellowstone’s Mammoth Village Visitors Center when a woman came hurrying in.

Wrote Linda: “She said, ‘This is my first time here and I’ve only got 30 minutes. What can I see here?’”

Linda and the ranger stared at the woman in disbelief.

“Thirty minutes? Yellowstone? Could she have been serious? Guess I’ll never know.”

While it’s easy (and fun!) to criticize others, some readers confessed to their own unwise moves.

Russell Wilson was 15 when he traveled to Zion National Park with his parents. He’d already climbed glaciers on Mount Rainier, rappelled in the Grand Tetons and been to the Grand Canyon numerous times.

“But I have a photo of me standing at the edge of Angel’s Landing, looking down at a maybe 1,500-foot drop, to take a picture of my shoe on the edge,” wrote Russell, who lives in Bad Harzburg, Germany. “One gust of wind and Darwin would have done his duty. Suffice to say, it is terrifying to me now.”

Chris Gulla of Hamden, Conn., shudders at the memory of his trip to Oregon’s Crater Lake, a big, deep hole in the ground with steep sides rimmed year-round with ice and snow.

“One summer many years ago I decided to go out onto the dirty ice to get a selfie, where in my reckless view it was ‘not too steep,’” Chris wrote. “Looking back, I realize that one minor slip on that ice and things would not have turned out well. There’s no way to get back up!”

A reader named Maureen of Finksburg, Md., was vacationing with her family in Hilton Head, S.C. While her sons and husband fished in a lagoon one night, Maureen sat in a beach chair and dangled her leg in the water.

“Next thing I know a dark head comes out of the lagoon to taste my leg,” she wrote. “An alligator! I still have my leg!”

Years ago, Paul Silver of Olympia, Wash., was hiking with his then-girlfriend in Montana’s Glacier National Park. He heard a rustling in the trees and left the trail to investigate.

“It was a bear cub,” he wrote. “‘Awww, cute,’ I thought and reflexively swung my camera from my side to get a photo.”

As Paul crept closer, he spotted a second cub, then a third. He couldn’t wait to show his girlfriend the pictures.

“Then it hit me: Where was the mama bear?”

Paul beat a hasty retreat.

Mark Hoerath from Barboursville, Va., said the riskiest thing he’s done on vacation is watch the motorcycle races on the Isle of Man. “Five feet away from a motorcycle traveling 200 mph!” he wrote. “And no barrier.”

Finally, there is this cautionary tale from Dawn Matson of Vienna, Va.: “The most dangerous holiday behavior I’ve witnessed are those nuts taking faraway pictures so it looks like the tourist family member is holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Do they not realize they could be crushed?”

