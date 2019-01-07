Columnist

The winning prizes in the Olney, Md., fantasy football league that goes by the name “Corned Beef King Is Innocent” are nothing too extravagant: First place gets $180, and the second-place winner gets his $20 buy-in back.

It’s the last-place “prize” that caused the league to get creative.

“Somebody suggested that the loser retake the SAT,” said Eric Mendelson, 24. The 10 members of the league all graduated from Sherwood High in 2012. High school is a recent enough memory that thinking of it still chills them.

“My idea was the loser has to go the Olney McDonalds after the first Sherwood football game and hang out with the high school kids for three hours,” Eric said.

Someone suggested the loser shave his head or fly to “a random city in Iowa.”

But these and other ideas were deemed either too extreme or too expensive. (“It’s like 300 bucks to take the SAT,” Eric said.)

Victor Francis had the solution.

“We’re from the D.C. area,” he said. “Why not have something unique to our area? What’s more D.C. than the Metro? What’s a grueling punishment that wouldn’t put too much of a dent in our lives? Riding the entire Metro in one day.”

So that is what these faux Dan Snyders and Jerry Joneses chose. And very quickly, it became clear that the guy who suggested it would probably be the one who’d have to do it.

“I didn’t have a great start,” said Victor, 25, a special-education paraeducator at Einstein High School in North Kensington. “I started 0 and 3 and thought, ‘This might actually be me.’ ”

Victor’s team is called “Now Here’s a Team,” inspired by NBC football commentator Cris Collinsworth’s verbal tic. Victor’s strategy was to draft three quarterbacks before some competitors had drafted even one.

“My hope was to make the market scarce, then draw in good trades later in the season,” he said.

This did not work. And that is why Victor found himself at the Glenmont Metro station just as it was opening on the morning of Friday, Dec. 28. He clutched a Metro pocket guide and, to document the ordeal photographically, his sister’s old iPhone. (“I’ve owned a flip phone for the last three years,” Victor said. “That’s by choice.”)

Like a modern Magellan, Victor was headed into the unknown. He had 91 stations to pass through before the day was done.

“Today is going be an adventure,” he remembered thinking. “I’m an optimist. I just like to think of the glass as half full. I decided, I’m going to smile throughout this entire thing.”

He set up a Snapchat channel so the other members of the league could follow along in real time with what they dubbed “MetroBowl.”

“I wanted the guys to enjoy it and be entertained,” Victor said.

He started with the Red Line, figuring it would be best to knock it off first. He traveled the length of it before backtracking to Metro Center and switching to the Blue Line.

He made sure to send photos of himself from the terminus of each line.

“That way they saw I had touched the end, like touching both sides of a basketball court running gassers,” he said. (Victor played football at Sherwood.)

He hashtagged the Landover station “#HTTR.” He wrote “50 Down. 41 Remaining” when he got to Vienna/Fairfax-GMU. Greenbelt on the Green Line was his 91st and final station. Then he headed back to Glenmont, Victor Victorious.

From start to finish, it took Victor 10 hours, which included a few breaks to leave the system for food and bathrooms.

The experience was better than he’d feared. “If I was giving a review of the Metro, I would say five stars,” he said. “I didn’t experience one hold, not one delay. It was an incredibly efficient day.”

I asked Victor to predict the Super Bowl matchup.

“I don’t know if I can trust my gut feeling after what just happened last year,” he said, “but I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Ravens are going to play the Saints.”

A few days later, Baltimore lost to the L.A. Chargers in the first round of the playoffs.

