In shady spots, shielded from the increasing intensity of the early February sun, patches of snow still lurked.

But in other places, the moist earth showed few traces of the snow that had covered it only a couple of days ago.

We are more than halfway to spring, past the midpoint of the days from the Dec. 21 winter solstice to the March 20 spring equinox.

So perhaps Friday, although obviously atypical, should not have seemed overly surprising.

For we may call this midwinter. But we might also argue that we are at the start of late winter.

Without such calendrical quibbling, it was possible Friday to reach our own conclusions.

On Friday, 46 days past the solstice, 43 until the equinox, we could assess on our own the constantly strengthening rays of the late winter sun.

In sunshine, and shielded from the wind, which often reached 10 or 12 mph, we needed no prophetic gifts to feel the incipient warmth of a season that is to come.

Meanwhile, we might also be wary of seeing a warm February day as having significance beyond itself.