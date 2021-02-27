As meteorology seemed to cancel astronomy, it was not clear how many of us had the chance to glimpse the moon at the full and to recall its folkloric name.

Leaning on Native American tradition, this full moon, the year’s second, was dubbed the snow moon.

It evokes visions of an earlier day, of a bright moon beaming on silent fields and forests blanketed in white.

But we in Washington, where relatively little snow has fallen recently, may be excused for finding the name to be a charming, but perhaps ironic anachronism. Or did we amuse ourselves by saying snow moon? It’s no moon.

But the gray morning seemed designed to help us shed workweek stress by making deposits to our accounts in the sleep bank.

By late afternoon enough of the clouds parted and departed to urge us outdoors to glance up at a bright blue sky through dark traceries of still-bare tree branches, boughs and twigs.

In many places west-facing windows reflected afternoon sunlight with a fierce brilliance reminiscent of halogen headlights.