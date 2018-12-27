They pushed tables and chairs out of the way, then lined up to face their opponent. A single-elimination tournament would decide tonight’s victor.

Some players stretched, their joints and knuckles cracking. Others stood quietly, rolled up their sleeves and sized up the competition.

The game was rock, paper, scissors, a single-elimination tournament. And at the D.C. drinking league’s last meet of the year, competition was fierce.

“I want a clean game,” shouted Aaron Kocian, 39, a founder and co-commissioner of the league. “None of that funny business.”

Social sports have become a defining feature of living in the District. Dozens of for-profit sports leagues organize competitions for thousands of people. Most are co-ed. Some are organized into corporate teams, others, like LGBTQ leagues, cater to specific communities.

The sports run the gamut from the irreverent (cornhole, kickball, Skee-Ball) to the intense (rowing, soccer, basketball). The amount of time and athleticism required varies.



Drinking League participants play Rock, Paper, Scissors at Irish Channel in Chinatown. (Marissa Lang/The Washington Post)

In the District, participants often say, you can find a league for almost anything.

Even drinking.

“We started asking ourselves, ‘Why are we paying all this money to this league when all we want to do is hang out with each other and drink and talk?’ ” said Laurie Gonzales, 38, a founder and co-commissioner of the league, whose official name is the Totally Sophisticated and Age Appropriate Wine and Beer Tasting League.

“At first it was just going to be a few friends, and then it got bigger and bigger,” Gonzales added. “It ended up being so much bigger than we imagined.”

[Axes and alcohol: What could go wrong? D.C. bars prepare to test the mix.]



Drinking League members at Irish Channel, a bar in Chinatown. (Marissa Lang/The Washington Post)

Now in its fifth season, the Beer and Wine Tasting League’s success speaks to an underlying truth in the District: People will join almost any team as long as there is competition — and a prize to be won.

The Sport & Social Industry Association, a national trade group, boasts 61 clubs with more than 2 million participants. In the District, participants describe the appeal of organized sports by highlighting the camaraderie and after-game drinks that come with participation.

For members of the group, also known as the Happy Hour League, the appeal is similar.

“People always tease us, like, ‘How’s your alcohol league going? Make any new drinking friends?’ But it’s really a great way to make connections,” said Erin Hill, 25, who recently moved to the District. “That’s how you get around in D.C., right? Making connections.”

Though other leagues boast activities that fold easily into a trip to the bar — including trivia, beer pong and bingo — the independently run Happy Hour League appears to be the only such group for whom getting drinks is the main event, while the games are an afterthought.

There are about 30 registered members this season, whose ages range from 25 to 45, organizers said.

There are no teams. Each player accrues points based on an elaborate score system that tallies how many happy hours participants attend, whether they wear the official league shirt, if they’re the first to arrive or the last to leave and how many on-site games they win. Despite the league’s name, no points are earned by imbibing alcohol.

For extra points, players can buy shareable appetizers and pitchers for the group. Each guest a person brings to happy hour wins them a point apiece.

“I’m a frequent guest, so I’m pretty much a walking point,” said Ian Jannetta, 31. “I know my role.”

The league was founded by a group of Washingtonians who had worked their way through the usual lineup of social sports: indoor bocce, outdoor bocce, kickball, cornhole and others.

“We all got older; some people got married, divorced, had kids — we were all going through these various stages of life, so we decided we were going to retire from bocce,” Gonzales said. “But then we’d never see each other again. That’s when we came up with the idea” for the league.

[Residents tried for weeks to save this D.C. institution. It’s closing anyway.]

The point system began as a means to encourage people to attend their happy hours and to play off their friends’ competitive side. They meet bimonthly at various bars around the District.

Whomever wins the game of the night — which changes based on the venue, the crowd and what materials are available — gets to pick the next bar.

Games have included card game High Low, pin the medal on the Olympian (played during the Olympics), flip cup, a talent competition and a contest to see who can balance on one leg for the longest amount of time.

The person with the most points at the end of the season is awarded the title of season champion and a trophy with their name inscribed on a silver plaque. On top of the trophy: a hefty wooden block topped with a can of Miller Lite and a wine glass.

On the side of the trophy, the group’s official name is inscribed: Totally Sophisticated and Age Appropriate Wine and Beer Tasting League.

“The competition gets very serious,” said Sam Kasner, 25, who joined this year and also plays on a soccer team. “I can’t afford to buy a pitcher, so I wear my shirt every time and try to be the last one here. [My roommate] and I were fighting over our friends for points. It’s been fun.”