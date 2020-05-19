The gallery is online now, but it once had a bricks-and-mortar shop in Georgetown, and in 1994, Murray began hosting shows of art and photography by figures connected to the Fab Four’s early days in Hamburg.

In 1960, the Beatles were the Not-Quite-So-Fab Five. Liverpool artist Stuart Sutcliffe played bass. He had already decided to quit the band and paint full time when he met Kirchherr.

Stu and Astrid fell in love. He asked that she cut his hair like hers: a mop-like shag with bangs. And she took the Beatles to a Hamburg fair ground and posed them for photos that showed their gritty side: a band on the brink.

How did Murray wind up knowing Kirchherr, whom he visited every other year in Hamburg?

“The missing link, the person really central to all of this, is Brian Roylance,” said Murray.

Roylance was the founder of Genesis, a British publisher known for sumptuously illustrated and handsomely bound limited-edition books. In the early 1980s, Murray saw a brief item in Rolling Stone magazine about “I, Me, Mine,” a book by George Harrison that Genesis had published.

“I love George Harrison, so I bought two copies,” said Murray, a music fan and Georgetown University graduate. (He was involved in a notorious incident in 1968 when a man in a chicken suit stormed the stage of the Washington Hilton during a Jimi Hendrix concert.)

Impressed that someone would buy two copies of a pricey import, Roylance visited Murray’s gallery when he was in Washington and convinced him to distribute Genesis books. That would grow to include “Liverpool Days,” a book of photos Kirchherr took with Max Scheler on the set of “A Hard Day’s Night.”

“That’s how Astrid knew me. I was the distributor for her books in America,” Murray said. “It was bigger than Astrid, if you will. It was the whole Hamburg scene.”

Murray also came to represent Klaus Voormann, who created the cover of “Revolver” (and played bass with Manfred Mann and others); Juergen Vollmer, who shot the photo on the cover of John Lennon’s “Rock ’n’ Roll” album; and the late Sutcliffe, who died in 1962 of a brain hemorrhage.

For a while, Sutcliffe’s entire artistic estate — his drawings and paintings — were in a storage facility in Landover.

The 1994 movie “Backbeat” — featuring Sheryl Lee as Astrid and Stephen Dorff as Stu — told a lot of this story, rekindling interest in how the Beatles became the band we know. In Hamburg, the Beatles performed epic sets at venues like the Star Club and the Kaiserkeller for a motley audience. The band loved American rock and roll, but they were equally intrigued by the black-clad Kirchherr and her artistic, existentialist friends.

“Both the Beatles and the Hamburg culture were rebelling against the traditional mores and they happened to meet over rock and roll,” Murray said. “Each helped the other. Perhaps the Germans seemed more sophisticated. The Beatles offered a lot, too: the music. They were fresh for each other. It was a mutual admiration they had.

“It was a moment that couldn’t be choreographed. There was a lot of serendipity there.”

Kirchherr was present at the creation.

“Astrid personally was so sort of moved by the whole episode, she stopped taking photographs after that,” Murray said. “When she was young, and with Stuart, she had worked in a photo studio and did other terrific photography, mostly of musicians. But after that whole experience, she didn’t really continue as a photographer. It’s one indication of how powerful that moment was.”

In a big country

I recently wrote about Buzz Busby, a mandolin-playing hillbilly music artist and host of “Hayloft Hoedown,” a show that aired on Channel 4 in 1954. I called it the District’s first country music TV show.

But a reader pointed out that six years earlier, indefatigable impresario Connie B. Gay had a show called “Gay Time” on Channel 4. Billed as the “world’s greatest hillbilly show,” the program was broadcast Saturday night at 9 from D.A.R. Constitution Hall. It debuted on July 31.

Constitution Hall was “a headache for TV,” wrote The Post’s Sonia Stein after the inaugural broadcast. “The engineers finally put their cables through the air vents of the cooling system, but it was not what you’d call simple.”

I’m not sure how long the show aired. By October, “Gay Time” had moved from Constitution Hall to Turner’s Arena and apparently off the airwaves.

