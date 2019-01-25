

Tarron Stewart, 13, and his 12-year-old sister, Jourdan, spend hours some nights performing on the Metro. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The man in the paint-splattered pants was staring at the floor of a Red Line Metro when he heard the click of the drumsticks.

For the next two and half minutes, he didn’t look anywhere else but straight ahead.

There, a few feet in front of him, 13-year-old Tarron Stewart tapped out a beat on an empty 5-gallon Kikkoman bucket as his 12-year-old sister, Jourdan, began rapping, then singing. Together, they belted out lyrics from “Hotline Bling,” “You are My Sunshine” and “My Girl,” seamlessly splicing the songs together to that tap-tap-tapping of that makeshift drum.

When they finished, some people applauded. Others continued to stare at their phones, ignoring the impromptu concert. The man with the paint-splattered pants reached a hand into his back pocket so he could give the siblings $5.

“You guys are good,” he told them. “Y’all got talent.”

Maybe you have seen Tarron and Jourdan perform during your evening commute and wondered how they got there.

The quick answer: They jumped on a train at the Benning Road Metro station after doing their homework. The seventh-grader and eighth-grader are allowed to go on the Metro only after they finish their schoolwork.

The longer answer — one I learned after spending a recent evening with them — involves an early show of talent, a recent move from New York to D.C. and an almost empty apartment in Southeast Washington.

Tarron was eight years old and living with his family in Binghamton, N.Y., when he approached his mom, Monia Stewart, with an unusual request. He and his sister didn’t just want to sing. They wanted to sing on the subway trains in Manhattan.

“Ma, please,” she recalled him pleading.

She was hesitant to let them go at that age, but he convinced her to at least let them try it once. They made the three-hour drive and she watched as the boy, who used to bang on pots as a toddler, and the girl, who loved to rap like her father and sing like her mother, entertained strangers. After that, she said, she no longer tried to stop them from going.

“I seen all the love they were giving them on 42nd Street and on 34th Street,” she said. “All the cameras were coming out.”

The family would make that drive, again and again, just so the two could perform on the train, where people applauded and handed them money. Often, their father sat in the crowd or in the next train car over, watching.



Before performing, Tarron Stewart burns off nervous energy with jumps and flips. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Eventually, the siblings became a common enough sight on the New York trains that people recognized them even when they weren’t performing. They appeared on MTV and their Instagram following grew to more than 15,000 people.

Then, this summer, the family decided to move to Washington.

They had hopes to break into the local music scene.

That was the plan.

The reality was a sobering experience that led the siblings to create a GoFundMe page without their parents knowing.

They titled it “We want to make it.” They described how their family had been robbed and were now back to “square one.”

They wrote, “we are putting this go fund me page without our parents knowing at this time to see if we can raise money for them because they are going through a hard time and we will like to help them because they’ve been helping us throughout our career and our lives”

“Most 13- and 12-year-olds ain’t thinking of helping their family,” Stewart said after finding out. “Our children are different. They see Mom and Dad are struggling and say, ‘So what can I do to help?’ ”

She works in a nursing home and the children’s father, who is a rapper and goes by the name Yen Euro, sells his music and merchandise with his own logo on the streets. As the couple tells it, when they moved to the District, they trusted the wrong people and ended up being robbed. Taken were cash, jewelry and other belongings, including a month’s worth of WIC checks used to buy food for the youngest of the family’s six children, a 2-year-old girl. The theft couldn’t be confirmed because the couple didn’t file a police report. They said they figured it would be easier to just move on.

A week ago, the family moved into a four-bedroom apartment in Southeast. On the day I visited, their living room remained empty. There was nowhere to sit. No couches. No chairs. Most of their belongings remained in storage in New York.

Stewart, who is pregnant and due in February, flipped over one of her son’s Kikkoman buckets to sit on as we talked.



Monia Stewart sits on a plastic bucket in the family’s empty living room as her 2-year-old daughter Mahogany shows off some dance moves. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The parents of 13-year-old Tarron Stewart and his 12-year-old sister, Jourdan, said the two started performing four years earlier. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

“I hope they get to the top,” she said of her children. “It’s their dream.”

“Our dream is to be worldwide performers,” Tarron said.

“I want to be worldwide famous,” Jourdan echoed.

The two write their own music, but they mostly sing mash-ups on the train. In case you’re wondering, no, Metro does not permit performances. But truthfully, even if someone complained about the siblings, it would be hard to find them a moment later. They never spend much time on any one train.

On the night a photographer and I joined them, they jumped on one train to perform and by the time the next stop came, they were ready to head to another. Like this, many nights, they zip quickly through the heart of the city, riding different lines during the hours when its veins pulsate most with passengers.

After each performance that night, Tarron invited people to give donations if they had enjoyed what they had heard, but he also said they could show their support in other ways.

“You guys can say, ‘Keep up the work, good job, kids,’ words of encouragement,’” he said. “You can also smile, even if you don’t have any teeth.”



Tarron collects cash from Metro riders after a performance with his sister Jourdan. He made change for some riders who only had larger bills. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

That last line usually makes people laugh and just thinking about that makes Tarron grin. In many ways, he seems much older than 13. He interacts with people during his performances, watching them as they watch him.

He notices when people pretend to look at their phones but are secretly recording him and his sister. When he sees that, he tell them to lift up their cameras. Film him. Share it. He doesn’t mind.

A recent video a Metro rider posted on Twitter of the siblings drew more than 32,000 likes and more than 12,000 shares.

“The other day, we made somebody cry,” Jourdan said. “It was a man.”

Tarron said they had just finished singing Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” when he noticed the man’s tears.

“I was like, ‘Are you crying?’ ” he said. He said the man told him “that’s my jam” and then the two hugged. “Most days are good for us.”

On one of their best days, a man handed them $200.

On one of their worse, a man tried to take Tarron’s bucket.

“Ok, you can take my bucket,” Tarron recalled telling him. “I’ll just go get another one from the Chinese store.”

They know some people don’t want to hear them. They have been cursed at. They have also been told “you suck.”

When people tell them “You’re not going to make it,” Tarron said he usually replies, “Chase your dreams.”

Then he thinks of his own and where he and his sister want to be one day: showcasing their talents on a platform that is not underground.