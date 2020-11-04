“add me plz”

“wait, omg yes! can I be added”

“Yes please. Meeeee”

Within hours, about 50 undocumented immigrants from across the country had joined a group chat to discuss holding a virtual gathering on election night.

And by Tuesday evening, as polls closed from one coast to the other, many of those individuals sat on a Zoom call together, crying, laughing and, at one point, offering one another therapy advice.

None of them had been allowed to vote in the election, but they all recognized that the results would have a significant impact on their lives and the lives of other undocumented immigrants.

“I’ve never ever voted,” one woman said during the call. “I’m 28 years old, and I’ve never ever voted in my life. I’ve always had to leave my life in someone else’s hands.”

The group allowed me to sit in on the call, with the agreement that I wouldn’t identify any of the participants beyond the few who spoke to me separately about their situations.

Each of the people on the call came carrying a different immigration story and level of risk to losing the life they had created. Some were recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Others held no legal protections. And at least one woman was in the middle of an ongoing legal battle to stop her deportation.

Most hadn’t met in person or even over a screen before that night, but you wouldn’t have suspected that if you had dropped in at any point during their two-hour conversation. They shared inside jokes, vented about careers they couldn’t choose and exchanged raw confessions that they hadn’t shared with even close friends who are U.S. citizens.

They also offered one another repeated reminders that no matter who won the election, undocumented immigrants wouldn’t find relief. They’d remain on tenuous ground even after the last vote was counted, and face the need for more activism in the coming weeks and months.

“I feel like somebody who might not have a future, who might just have to be undocumented for the rest of my life,” a 21-year-old woman said through tears at one point. She told the group that her boyfriend’s recent approval for residency had left her feeling “frustrated” with her own uncertain status as a DACA recipient. “Can I even plan a future? Four years. Two years. Now, DACA has been taken down to one year, which is basically six months because we have to turn in our paperwork beforehand. How can I plan a future with somebody who I really appreciate and love if I’m planning six months by six months for the rest of my life?”

The tearful admission prompted a 22-year-old to share how the last election changed her life. She had been working three jobs and saw no clear path to citizenship.

“Because of the election, at 19, I did something really desperate and I got married,” she said. “No one, none of my friends really understand how desperate it has come to be wanting your papers.”

“I’m sending you so much love,” the 21-year-old told her. “I feel you.”

Since her boyfriend got approved for residency, she said, many people have suggested to her that all she needs to do is marry him to achieve a permanent place in the country. “You’re good now,” they’ve told her.

“No I’m not,” she said. “The residency is for him, not me. I don’t want you to marry me because you are my own source of stability. I want you to marry me because you love me. I think that’s such a big thing we have to give up in order to survive.”

Other things they described giving up: Feeling worthy if they don’t meet that ideal immigrant narrative of someone who made it to an Ivy League school, and childhood dreams that they later realized as adults wouldn’t allow them to keep their relatives or themselves from getting deported. One woman described desperately wanting to become an anthropologist. Another had hoped to become a marine biologist.

One of the organizers of the call, Yireidi Valencia-Martinez, is an Indigenous woman who was brought to the United States from Mexico at the age of 2. As a DACA recipient with relatives who are U.S. citizens and undocumented relatives, Valencia-Martinez said there is a constant realization that your family can be torn apart. The people on that call understood that in a way citizens couldn’t.

Before that night, many of the participants had followed one another on Twitter but had not formed real connections. Since then, they have created a playlist of songs together and made plans to keep in contact. Some have even offered their homes as havens for anyone who might suddenly need to escape their own.

“A lot of us did think we were alone,” Valencia-Martinez said. “Now that we see we created this amazing community, it’s like, ‘Oh sh--, we’re not alone. Even after this election, we’ll still have this community to fall back on.”

One of the people on the call was Alejandra Pablos. She was a Northern Virginia activist in 2018 when she ended up in a detention center after attending what she expected to be a routine hearing with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a pending deportation case in Arizona. While a swell of public support eventually saw her return home, she describes herself as still “in chains.” The court proceedings remain ongoing.

“I had to literally walk into ICE’s hands with my mom holding my hand,” Pablos said when we spoke on Election Day. She said her mother, who voted and encouraged others to do so, worries about her constantly now that she’s living in Arizona. “Every knock on the door, she thinks it’s ICE. Nobody can rest.”

Pablos said she has thought less of the candidates during this election season than of the work that’s going to be needed going forward, under either administration, to change harmful polices.

“A lot of us are not preparing for this day,” she said. “We’re preparing for tomorrow.”

When Arlin Karina Téllez Martínez posted that invite on Twitter, the Trinity Washington University student knew the word “illegals” would make some people uncomfortable. She also knew this: People should feel uncomfortable when talking about our broken immigration system.

In a column I wrote after speaking to Martínez for the time last November, I described her in this way: “a done-holding-back activist who sometimes steps over lines that others wouldn’t approach. She says and does things that don’t fit the comfortable narrative of the grateful, good immigrant who just wants a spot in this country. She is not all ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ”

That night on the call, Martínez started the conversation by telling the group that the space was not created for them to “fan girl” over either candidate. She then asked a series of questions that left them looking closer at themselves.

The first: What does liberation look like for you?

The second: What is at stake for you during this election? What are you most worried about during this time?

“I saw someone on Twitter saying how in previous elections people have not felt the fear that they’re feeling right now, and when I saw that, I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve always felt that,’ ” one person said. “I feel like for us, or for me at least, as an undocumented person without DACA, there’s so much fear. It’s that constant fear of not knowing what’s going to happen, and not knowing what my future is going to be.”