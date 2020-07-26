My Lovely Wife had always wanted a Mini — that cheeky motorized symbol of English eccentricity — and in 2002, as soon as the new BMW-made version was imported to America, we got one. It was red with a white top and a throwback interior featuring big round dials and nifty toggle switches.

The speakers were in the doors, down low, silvery little nacelles covered in a wire mesh grill. There was no reason to pay particular attention to the speakers. As for the golf clubs …

The golf clubs had been a sore point. Not with my wife, Ruth, who has always encouraged my hobbies — reasoning, I suspect, that it’s better to have me irritated outside the house than in it — but with me. They were a cheap, beginner’s set for a cheap beginner. A cheap, bad beginner.

And a cheap, bad, gullible one. I was taking group lessons at the local rec department. The first thing the instructor did was look at my hands, look at my clubs and then announce that the grips were too small. Wrongly-sized grips would cause me to under-rotate or over-pronate or something. Lucky for me, he had a buddy who could give me a deal on regripping the clubs.

Which is how every club in my bag wound up looking like it was being swallowed by a short, rubber anaconda. My Kmart irons and drivers had ridiculously big grips.

This didn’t improve my golf game, or my mood. Every time I looked at those clubs, I was reminded of what a sap I was.

Of course, the entire thing was a mistake. I never did learn to “play” golf. Aside from a few best-ball tournaments I played in with friends, I never really enjoyed it. I could have saved myself two years of misery by just stuffing my pockets with Titleists and then chucking them into the woods as I walked the fairway.

I can’t remember where I was going in my wife’s Mini on the day in question. Maybe to the driving range.

The Mini is a small car, good for hauling darts and snooker cues but not necessarily golf clubs. I could have opened the hatch, put down the back seat and placed the clubs there. For some reason, though, I decided to put them next to me in the front passenger seat.

And even then I could have been more careful, but remember: I hated these clubs, with their grotesquely swollen grips, their Pringles can grips, their engorged fire hose grips, grips that seemed to mock me. I opened the passenger door, threw the golf bag in and slammed the door shut.

Newton’s third law — for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction — was immediately invoked. The golf bag moved. The door had struck the clubs, specifically, the door-mounted speaker, which had intersected with the bottom of the bag.

I pulled back the bag. The speaker itself was unharmed, but the grill — a disk of perforated metal — now had a tiny crease in it. We’d had the car for less than a month, and it was now imperfect.

Every purchase starts a clock. How long before there’s a stain on the rug, a scuff on the shoe? How long before you notice a scratch on the new car? The pitiless, uncaring world wants to degrade the things we love.

But this, this I had done to myself. Well, to my wife’s car.

I’d like to say I marched right into the house and confessed. Or that I drove to the Mini dealership, paid the ridiculously inflated price for a new speaker grill and had it installed.

What I did was keep it myself, deciding that any sentence that included “my golf clubs” and “your car” was destined to end badly.

I figured that Ruth would never notice. And she didn’t. She drove around for months, like an innocent naif with a body in the trunk.

Eventually, I came clean. The car had acquired other little imperfections by then, and my dented speaker grill didn’t seem so bad. I apologized and we laughed about it, probably I more than she.

Confess

What’s the longest secret you kept from a loved one? Send it — with “Deep dark secret” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. Hopefully it doesn’t involve a body in the trunk, but hey, if it does, it makes my speaker thing look pretty benign.