THE DISTRICT

Thieves drive truck into store, grab cash

Thieves crashed a U-Haul truck through the glass windows of a T-Mobile store in Northeast Washington and stole $6,000 in cash and a safe, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Market Street NE in a larger shopping complex, according to a D.C. police report.

Officials estimated the incident caused about $20,000 worth of damage to glass and beams in the store. Police said a search with a K-9 unit did locate the thieves.

—Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Police: Drunk driver hit, killed runner

A woman died Friday after being struck by a drunk driver in Loudoun County, authorities said.

Officers responded to Morrisonville Road near Mountain Road outside Lovettsville, Va., about 7:30 a.m., after a passerby saw a vehicle off the roadway, Loudoun police said in a statement.

They said they determined the vehicle had been traveling east on Morrisonville when it struck the woman, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Zachary L. Frye of Purcellville, 19, was arrested at the scene, police said.

The woman’s name had not been released pending notification of relatives.

She was found dead at the scene and was believed to be running in the area when she was hit, according to police.

Police said Frye, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

—Justin Wm. Moyer

1 dead in multivehicle crash in Manassas

A 46-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a crash in Manassas, Va., that involved three vehicles, officials said.

The man’s name was not released immediately, pending the notification of his family.

The crash happened around 10:18 a.m. at the intersection of Sudley Road and Godwin Drive.

Manassas City Police officials said the crash involved three vehicles and the man killed was one of the drivers.

He died at a hospital. The crash is under investigation.

—Dana Hedgpeth