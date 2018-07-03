A fireworks display in Washington in the 1920s, with the Washington Monument and the First Division Monument in the background. (Library of Congress/Library of Congress)

Over the Fourth of July holidays in 1926, Mary Brewer came to Washington on a senior trip with her Rocky Mount, N.C., high school classmates. The visit must have made an impression, for she saved souvenirs from it in a scrapbook that her son, Paul Barkley of Falls Church, Va., was looking through the other day.

Mary saved the playbill from her visit to B.F. Keith’s Theatre, on 15th Street NW between F and G streets, which called its summer vaudeville shows “the acme of hot-weather entertainment.”

The program also noted that the acts were subject to change without notice and that “the order in which they are placed on the program does not necessarily indicate the value of the acts.”

Everyone’s a star, sweetheart.

Mary saved a program from Crandall’s Colony Theater, too, and brochures about two somewhat more historic attractions the students visited: Carlyle House and Christ Church in Alexandria, Va.

They also visited Central Presbyterian Church and Rhode Island Avenue Methodist Protestant Church, where they were given a printed treatise on one of the dangers of the time. “Let no one run the red flag of anarchism over the Stars and Stripes, neither let anyone run the Stars and Stripes over the red flag,” the pamphlet began. “The two must never have any sort of union. . . . We are living in a day when our country needs above all things intense Americans, who will Americanize every foreign thing, and will on no account allow America to be foreignized.”

What Paul couldn’t find in his mother’s scrapbook was any mention of the Fourth of July fireworks. Surely that would have been a highlight of her visit, he thought.

Well, it would have been if the fireworks had actually been lighted on the Fourth. Then as now, the outdoor extravaganza was subject to the vagaries of the weather. It rained on July 4, 1926. The fireworks were postponed.

That was a disappointment for several reasons. The main one was that Washington was celebrating the 150th anniversary of the nation that year. It was also the centennial of the deaths of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. And it was the birthday of President Calvin Coolidge.

But the fireworks were dutifully set off on July 5, a 35-minute display comprising 300 shells and costing $500.

Paul Barkley was curious about when the first fireworks were shot off near the Washington Monument. Sometime in the 1850s, the National Park Service told me. The memorial would have been an unfinished stump back then.

I found a mention of the 1855 display in the Evening Star. That was a rainy July, too, and the fireworks weren’t lit until July 9. The event got a mere 20 lines on Page 3 of the paper. They began: “In accordance with previous notice, the fireworks prepared for the Fourth of July, but the ignition of which was postponed owing to the rainy weather, were ‘touched off’ last night.”

Rain had ruined many of the fireworks, but those that went off were “truly gorgeous and delight-inspiring, especially the showers of rockets, the marron batteries, and the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.”

What’s a “marron”? It’s usually spelled “maroon” and it means a firework with a loud report, often employed like an artillery shell to signal the start or conclusion of a show.

Fireworks displays at the monument got grander and grander — and the crowds got bigger. By 1885 the crowd was so large that the special policemen detailed to the grounds were, according to The Washington Post, “wholly unequal to the requirements of the occasion and were jostled and hustled about by rude boys having no respect for their little brief authority. Once, just as a battery had been fired, an urchin seized it, but as soon as the meteors began to emerge with startling rapidity, dropped it on its side where it remained for two or three minutes, pouring hot shot into the crowd, which scattered in all directions.”

Oh those urchins.

For whom the bells toll

Brian Kildee of Silver Spring, Md., knows where he’ll be on the Fourth of July: enjoying a little-known, congressionally-mandated ritual. He’ll go with his family to the base of the Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon, the bell tower just north of the Capitol at New Jersey and Constitution avenues NW.

In 1963, the Senate passed a resolution that the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence be marked by the ringing of bells throughout the United States.

In Washington that means that carillonneur Jim Saenger will enter the obelisk, sit at the keyboard and at precisely 2 p.m. play a selection of patriotic tunes that always includes the national anthem, “America” and “America the Beautiful.”

Said Brian: “It’s basically the ultimate D.C. nerd way to celebrate the holiday.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.