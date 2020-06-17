Earlier this month, protesters brought down two other statues in the city honoring Confederate figures.
A statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, was torn down on Monument Avenue last Wednesday. On June 6, a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, which stood in Monroe Park, was toppled.
Meanwhile, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down and thrown into a lake at Byrd Park on June 9.
The statues have come down as protests have continued in Richmond and beyond for more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue has also been a focal point of protesters. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is fighting to remove the statue, but a judge temporarily halted the move last week after a lawsuit was filed. Additional suits against the removal were filed this week.
The toppling of the Howitzers monument came hours into an evening demonstration that drew hundreds of protesters downtown. Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney ousted Police Chief William Smith after two nights of tense demonstrations outside police headquarters that involved the use of chemical gas and rubber bullets.