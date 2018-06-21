BALTIMORE — Prosecutors have failed for a third time to obtain a murder conviction against a Maryland man accused of shooting a security guard.

News outlets report a Baltimore judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the trial of 26-year-old Keith Davis Jr. of Columbia after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Davis’ first trial also ended in a mistrial after a jury deadlocked. A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder at his second trial, but a judge tossed out that verdict because information about a key witness was not disclosed.

It’s not clear if Davis will be retried.

Authorities say Davis shot and killed Kevin Jones in 2015 as Jones walked to his job at Pimlico racetrack. Police shot Davis when he was arrested, and a civilian review board found police used excessive force.

