We have now recorded 90-degree heat on more than half of our July days, seven out of 13.
The usual coping advice involves such measures as wearing loose fitting clothing and drinking fluids. But we may also discover wise counsel on our own.
It seemed serendipitously available Tuesday at Wisconsin Avenue and K Street NW. A construction crew was repairing the roadway. A crew member held up a sign alerting motorists.
It bore a single word, and on Tuesday, when the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, reached 103, that word seemed universally applicable: “Slow.”
If anything, Tuesday seemed a day for avoiding great exertion.
In reaching 93, the actual temperature matched the warmest highs so far this month, those on July 6 and July 7.
But if our summertime discontents generally embrace an infamous trio of heat, humidity and haze, only two assailed us.
We felt the heat. We sweltered in the humidity. But on a mid-July afternoon, deep in summer, we saw little haze. For better or worse, Tuesday was blue skies, breeziness and white clouds.