VIRGINIA

Man, 24, killed in Manassas shooting

A Virginia man was fatally shot in Manassas early Thursday, officials said.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Massie Street for a reported shooting, Manassas police said in a statement.

They found bullet holes in the front door of the residence and 24-year-old Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo of Manassas inside with an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Police said the shooting was not random and asked anyone with information to contact them at 703-257-8000.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE DISTRICT

Third teen charged with assaulting officer

A third teenager has been charged in an attempt to take a motorized scooter from an off-duty federal law enforcement officer in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue SE, near Capitol Hill.

The victim told D.C. police that he had stopped at a red light while riding his 2016 Piaggio scooter — which has license plates and is gasoline-powered — when one of the attackers pushed him to the ground, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court Thursday.

The affidavit says the off-duty officer struggled with his attackers, who he said struck him even after he identified himself as a police officer and managed to show credentials. The officer said one of the young men struck him in the back of the head, causing him to black out.

Police said the three teens then fled without the scooter.

Authorities said they arrested Thomas Cooley, 19, of Northwest Washington on Wednesday. Two other male suspects — one 17, the other 15 — were charged as juveniles Tuesday. All three are charged with assault on a police officer and carjacking, according to D.C. police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Third arrest in death of woman found in car

A third arrest was reported Tuesday in the death of a woman whose body was found last year in a burning car, according to D.C. police.

They said Malique Lewis, 20, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The body of the victim, Kerrice Lewis, 23, of Hyattsville, Md., was found Dec. 28 in the car in the 800 block of Adrian Street SE. She had been shot on that block, police said.

Previous arrests were made in the death in February and last week.

— Martin Weil