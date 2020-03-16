“We’ve had a lot of fun with it,” said Rick, who lives in Burke. “It’s unbelievable how many people take pictures with it when we stop somewhere.”

Three years ago, a fender bender marred two of the doors on the fire-engine red Chevy. Rick found a replacement pair at a junkyard, but they were gold. The effect was not pleasing.

“It looked like some weird taxicab,” Rick said. A respray was called for.

Since his daughter, Cienna, was going to be driving the car, Rick asked whether she had a color preference. He expected her to choose something simple, like black. But 2017 happened to be the year Rick’s father, who died in 1977, would have turned 100.

Rick had been sharing stories of his dad’s Navy service and of how during World War II some Allied ships were painted with crazy black and white stripes.

The British pioneered the tactic during World War I. The word “dazzle” described what sailors hoped the camouflage would do to the enemy. It was thought the pattern would make it difficult to estimate a vessel’s speed and heading. A few seconds of confusion during targeting might be enough to help a ship escape a torpedo attack.

Did it work? It’s unclear. But once radar was developed, it didn’t matter what color a ship was.

Cienna decided she wanted the car dazzled.

Rick bought a $14 spray gun from Harbor Freight and watched a bunch of car-painting videos online. He turned his garage into a paint booth. He roughed up the exterior of the car with sandpaper and applied gray primer. Then he sprayed the car white.

Next he masked off stripes that were 8½ inches wide. (Why 8½ inches? It’s the width of a piece of printer paper, which is what he used.) He laid down some black paint, then removed the paper and added a clear coat.

Finally, Rick added his father’s name and service info — “CASTROP RR, 3371769, WO-1, USNR 1917-2017” — and a silhouette of the USS Mindanao, the vessel he served on.

“It’s the first and only car I’ve ever painted,” Rick said.

The paint was barely dry when Rick’s wife and daughter drove the car to a strip shopping center, where it was descended upon by folks eager to put it on Instagram and Facebook.

Rick works in finance for the federal government. Later this month, he’s moving to a new job in England. He plans to donate the car to first responders in Northern Virginia. He expects it will be used to practice extractions.

“It’s been fun,” Rick said.

Have you ever owned a vehicle with an attention-grabbing paint job? I want to hear your story — and see your photos. Send them — with “Paint job” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

The last picture show

The Uptown Theater has closed. My most memorable experience there was seeing “Alien” in 1979. Second-most memorable: Nov. 11, 2001. I was editor of KidsPost, and we sponsored a preview of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” I got to stand in front of 900 kids and their parents and introduce the film.

Dick Dyszel — Channel 20’s Count Gore De Vol and Captain 20 — also has fond memories of the movie palace. In 1977, he attended the Washington premiere of “Star Wars” at the Uptown.

“I found the best place was in the balcony, in the middle of the second row, between all the speakers,” he said.

Another summer stands out to Dick.

“They had booked a movie that was supposed to be a huge blockbuster for a couple months,” he said. “It turned out to be a dud, a huge bomb. They scrambled, and what they did for one whole summer was show the big-screen spectaculars. We’re talking ‘Dr. Zhivago,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘2001.’ . . . There are certain films that just have to be seen on a big screen.”

Dick mused that he and his buddy Arch Campbell, former Channel 4 movie critic, should pool their resources and buy the Uptown.

Go for it, guys!