“Yes, I took one look at her and said her name is Phantom, inspired by the ‘Phantom of the Opera’-type mask,” Melissa wrote.

The tri-colored Phantom has distinctive markings across her face. Wrote Melissa: “I absolutely adore her.”

As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, pet names, like pets, come in all shapes and sizes. Some describe the animal’s appearance. Some capture its personality.

When Carol Stutts and her late husband, Paul, adopted a Lhasa apso mix from a shelter, it came with the name Tug. The Rehoboth Beach, Del., couple already had a cat named Murphy, so Carol wanted to stay with the Celtic theme and give their new dog an Irish name.

“However, the first several trips outside for a walk, he wouldn’t budge and I had to tug the leash,” Carol wrote. “The next day was rainy and he refused to walk and once again, I was forced to tug the leash. I came back inside and told my husband I knew exactly how Tug got his name and it stayed.”

Linda Tokarz became the owner of a very large but emaciated black cat that arrived many years ago on the back deck of her Greenbelt, Md., home. Linda took the cat to the vet for a health assessment.

“As my daughter and I awaited our turn, I filled out the paperwork,” Linda wrote. “One piece of required information was the animal’s name, which we’d never even thought about.”

As Linda mused on what to fill in, her book-loving daughter, Christina, said, “Well, he’s really skinny and long. What if we named him after one of your fellow Mainers?”

“Thus,” wrote Linda, “[Henry Wadsworth] Longfellow the cat came into our midst.”

A trio of kittens came into Rosemary George’s life in 2004, adopted from a rescue in New Jersey.

“The two tabbies — Clarence and Edmund — got named quickly, but the right name for the little orange guy just never came along,” wrote Rosemary, of Falls Church, Va.

At his first vet appointment, the kitten was entered in the records as “Little Orange Guy.” This quickly morphed into LOG.

“LOG grew up to become Large Orange Guy, so he remained LOG his entire life,” wrote Rosemary. “LOG also had seven toes on each of his feet, for a total of 28 toes. You could always hear him coming.”

Law school was a struggle for Patrick Raher. While he slogged through Georgetown Law, his wife, Rosi, supported the couple by working at Lansburgh’s department store, where she sold Girl Scout uniforms.

“When we got out and had our first home, all we wanted was a kitten,” wrote Patrick. “I surprised her with a rescue cat and she thought we needed to name it so we would remember our days starting out in the law.”

The name Rosi came up with was Learned Paw, after the great jurist Learned Hand.

Wrote Patrick: “We have had a few cats since but none has had a name this good and we still remember Learned Paw with great affection.”

I like that. If I ever go to law school and get a cat, I think I’ll name him Purrgood Marshall.

Chryslie Cultice of Leesburg, Va., named her Shih Tzu Seiji Ozawa Doud. The “Doud” was because she was purchased from a nephew of Mamie Eisenhower, nee Doud.

As for the first part of the name: “Her hair looked exactly like the famed conductor from the back,” wrote Chryslie. “She even liked classical music as well.”

Bobbie Bridgett of Hughesville, Md., has a cat that is entirely gray. Its name: Fiddy.

“For ‘Fiddy Shades of Gray,’ ” wrote Bobbie.

When Katharine Alter was growing up in Ohio, there was a shoe store that gave away tiny, live turtles.

“My uncle prompted us to name them Sam and Ella,” wrote Katharine, of University Park, Md. “Of course, we were too naive to get the joke.”

Carol D’Arezzo of Haymarket, Va., owns several macaws. One of the tropical birds — a blue-and-gold — is named Ali Macaw.

“I used to have a scarlet macaw by the name of Robert Redbird but he has passed on,” wrote Carol. “I am still looking for another I can name Paul Flewman.”