Women with the Daughters of the American Revolution say a prayer during the dedication ceremony of the Wren-Darne Family Cemetery on Saturday in Falls Church, Va. (Jason Andrew/For The Washington Post)

They gathered in the small cemetery in the middle of a Virginia suburb in their Sunday finest — except it was Saturday.

Women donned polka-dot sundresses, heels that sunk into the soft ground and fanciful hats with bows and feathers; men dressed in suits and ties and shiny shoes. Representatives from historical societies arrived sporting red-white-and-blue sashes and commemorative pins that winked in the sun. One attendee, a colonel in the Air Force, wore full military regalia.

But not the man who had made it all happen. Pete Greene, a 62-year-old retired electrician who dreamed about the historical Wren-Darne Family Cemetery feet from his Falls Church home for two decades before purchasing the plot and restoring it, showed up in jeans, brown Crocs and a faded baseball T-shirt reading “Bone Daddy,” which neighbors gave him for Christmas.

“I was planning on wearing a button-down and a bow tie,” Greene said after the dedication. “But this is me. I’m comfortable in my skin and I’m comfortable in my cemetery.”

The ceremony, held Saturday morning, marked the unveiling of plaques honoring four members of the Wren and Darne families, an American clan that established the cemetery in 1770. Nineteen members of those families are probably still buried there.

Pete Greene, the owner of the Wren-Darne Family Cemetery, on Saturday in Falls Church. (Jason Andrew/For The Washington Post)

The four men commemorated — Colonel James Wren, John Wren, Robert Darne and John Darne — served in three separate wars: the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War. The dedication was attended by roughly 100 neighbors, descendants of the Wrens and the Darnes, and representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of 1812 and the Daughters of the Confederacy.

It is rare to find a family cemetery in which are buried individuals who served in all three landmark American wars, according to Jill Cook of DAR.

But the moment had a more personal meaning for the neighborhood and for Greene, who fought for years to purchase the cemetery and spent six years and approximately $25,000 fixing it up.

For a long time the roughly 2,000-square foot patch of land was owned by a brigadier general from Florida who let the cemetery, then surrounded by a wire-mesh fence, fall into disrepair. Greene recalled how local contractors would drive down the street and, when they thought no one was looking, throw bags of garbage over the fence.

The “eyesore” tucked in the center of his neighborhood drove Greene crazy.

“It was like having a dump right next to your house,” he said.

He spoke to older neighbors, who told him the land was rumored to be a cemetery. So Greene started doing research, visiting libraries to find out what he could about the property. He soon realized it could be the burial place of the Wrens and the Darnes, a family which had owned a manor house called Longview — now a private residence — around the corner during the Revolutionary era.

Greene grew determined to rescue the plot from its “disrespectful” disrepair, and he implored the owner to let him buy it. But the general was inflexible — until a mammoth storm in June 2012 nearly destroyed the cemetery.

He agreed to sell Greene the land — in its damaged condition — for about a thousand dollars.

“And, oh my heck — we owned a cemetery!” Greene remembered in a speech he gave at the Saturday dedication.

He and his wife, Nancy, who loves to garden, tore down the fence and removed decades of accumulated trash. They labored early in the morning before heading to work and late at night after returning home. They spent every weekend in the cemetery.

Greene’s daughter Hannah, who was in college at the time, said her father would force her to take tours of the plot and review all the new improvements every time she visited home.

“It was kind of his project to handle it when my sister and me went off to college,” said Hannah, now 23.

Though Greene never asked for help, his neighbors slowly began to pitch in, too. They would spot him working on weekends and offer a hand or donate things: a birdbath, a park bench. One man allowed him to use his flatbed trailer to haul waste to the dump.

“If he needed help, he had it,” said Mark Baldwin, who lives nearby.

When it came time to build the low stone wall that now surrounds the cemetery, everyone turned out — ranging from Baldwin’s then three-year-old daughter Loren to a 79-year-old — and spent the entire weekend stacking stones together.

Greene said he will never forget that weekend as long as he lives.

“I had a vision of the stone wall, I could see it in my little pumpkin head and I knew what I wanted it to look like,” Greene said. “I gotta tell you — the stone wall did not turn out the way I had expected or envisioned. But it turned out exactly the way I wanted it.”

On Saturday, members of the three historical associations asked the audience to remember those who fought in the wars. They thanked Greene and his neighbors for honoring the dead and told attendees never to forgot the past.

The cemetery, though, is more geared toward the living. Since Greene fixed it up, older neighborhood residents come to sit on a small park bench to chat in the afternoons. High school students often do their homework there.

And on Halloween, the entire neighborhood gathers in the cemetery. Greene and his neighbors rig up a ghost that flies through the air on a zip line to “scare the little kids” and place a motion-sensitive pop-up coffin in one corner. Children steal from a large pile of candy while adults sip liquor around a fire pit and smoke cigars.

“I knew a respectable graveyard was not far away,” Greene said Saturday. “It just needed community — and a dumpster.”

