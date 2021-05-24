“My life right now is very surreal,” said Lt. Commander Alex Dietrich, who is a 41-year-old mother of three, a retired fighter pilot and one of the few people who gets regularly hauled into the Pentagon or before Congress for further questioning about the day in 2004 she saw a UFO — the Pentagon prefers to call them Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — from the seat of her Super Hornet in the skies near San Diego.