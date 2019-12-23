This is the first full weekend the museum has waived its reserved pass system, a representative for the Smithsonian told The Washington Post. The museum is currently the only Smithsonian on the Mall to require a timed reservation for certain days of the week.

Starting December 31, the museum will return to normal hours and visitors will once again need a pass to see the exhibits on the weekends.

The African American History Museum opened September 24, 2016. Since then, over seven million people have toured the museum. Passes are required on the weekends throughout the year and before 1 p.m. on weekdays during the peak season to prevent overcrowding the exhibits, according to the museum’s website. Months after opening, museum officials told NPR people stayed up to six hours looking over the galleries.

A new exhibit at the museum shows how African Americans returned from World War I to then fight for equality back home. The exhibit includes the Harlem Hellfighters of New York, the heroic black regiment that fought with the French army in the war. Another temporary exhibit, on display since November, showcases movie posters from black films, filmmakers and actors in a museum gallery.

