So much violence and destruction in D.C. and other cities since the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

But Floyd and the countless other black people who have been killed unjustly wouldn’t support ransacking stores or smashing the windows of office buildings.

“This isn’t what any of them would’ve wanted!” boomed Walter Wiggins, 67 and in a Redskins jersey. The next generation of protesters — who could be his grandkids — streamed around him as he stood like a tall oak tree and clouds of tear gas and the sound of flash bangs filled the air.

“The boy in Florida, Trayvon. Or the first one, you know, Rodney King. They wouldn’t have wanted all this violence,” Wiggins argued with the young protesters. “I don’t want to see y’all hurt. I don’t want to see our black people get killed. I don’t condone this violence that y’all are doing.”

He preached all this, in between the canon-sounding shots surrounding them and a helicopter roaring overhead.

“But people are literally fed up,” said Antonio Mackey, 35, a dapper young man in a straw fedora and slim-tailored, checked blazer. “I have a law degree. I’ve done everything right. And if I get pulled over, I am afraid for my life.”

They went back and forth, and others joined the debate, sharing their horror stories of driving while black, of being on break in a Whole Foods uniform and getting thrown to the ground while black, of being a corporate vice president and harassed while black.

“I know. I’ve been there, too,” said Wiggins, a D.C. sports super fan of 50 years, praised by players from Michael Jordan to Darrell Green and profiled in local media. The season ticket holder was slammed to the ground and had his face pushed into the pavement about three years ago near FedEx Field by a cop who suspected him of scalping.

“I’ve been there in the ’60s, I watched it burn before,” he told the younger kids. “This isn’t going to change things.”

That’s the big question, isn’t it?

“A riot is the language of the unheard,” Martin Luther King Jr. said in a 1967 speech.

Sunday’s protest began on Howard University’s campus in the bright afternoon sun.

An organizer tried to bless the gathering before they stepped off.

“Mumble, mumble, moment of silence,” was all the janky, battery-powered megaphone clearly not up to the task could manage.

“Louder!” someone from the crowd shouted. More mumbles.

And then you heard it, they began the Lord’s Prayer.

The crowd of Baptists and Catholics, Muslims and surely some Jews were booming by the time they reached the “deliver us from evil” line, and it ended with a united, rebellious “Amen!”

They walked for blocks to the White House, unified and powerful in their message.

I’ve been covering D.C. protests for two decades and never have I seen such a singular, focused and solemn message.

“Hands up! Don’t Shoot!” they said.

“Get off my neck!”

“Say Their Names!” — accompanied by a woman who cried out in a hoarse voice, in between tears that her face mask absorbed, the names of African Americans killed by police. She had a long route to cover. But she had a lot of names.

This was a dead-serious protest.

“I really think this will be the generation to make the change,” said Agatha Conyers, 55, whose son organized the event. She marched with her kids and her husband, retired Army Col. Alexander Conyers.

“We are frustrated. It’s 2020, and I have to tell my son to have his military ID ready at all times in case he gets pulled over,” she said.

By the time the sun began to set, Conyers and most of the other middle-aged folks who stood before the White House with their fists in the air began to head home.

That’s when the fires began. Water bottles sailed over the front line of protesters and hit the police riot shields. And the police fired back.

“Stop it! Stop it!” yelled an African American woman who ran over to two, slight black teens who were throwing the water bottles.

“Civil disobedience! It’s civil disobedience, and it means you sit your a-- down there and you don’t move until they drag you away,” she said.

They went back and forth. She was begging them to stop throwing the water bottles. The young men kept telling her about all the reasons they are fed up, hurt, tired of being suspected, bullied, side-eyed and afraid.

Over and over, I saw this play out: The protesters running up and down the crowds begging the agitators to stop.

“This is what they’re going to see! This is all they’ll think about us!” another young woman yelled, pointing at the photographers focusing on the rioters hurling bottles.

They lit a bonfire on the street closest to the White House, a pile of bikes and trash. A white man in a tank top danced in front of it like he was at the end-of-summer bonfire at Camp Wackawannabe. A white girl posed for a selfie with the blaze. “It looks soooo cool!” she said.

No, all of D.C. wasn’t on fire. And no, all of the protesters weren’t smashing all the windows, setting fires and looting drug, liquor and makeup stores. It was a tiny part of a big city that was looted and charred, where rage and opportunity tempted hormones and have-nots.

But boy, it was big enough to make a great backdrop for that newsman.

And it was big enough for the whole world to pay attention and finally — finally — ask America what the hell is going on.

