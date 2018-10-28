Columnist

Psychologists tell us that change is hard. But what if I told you that change — real change, lasting change — was as simple as reading this column?

Well, then I’d be like the stories, blogs and videos that are sprayed across the Internet, each promising that all you have to do is read it or watch it and it will change your thinking on all sorts of things.

Surely you’ve seen them. They have headlines like, “This simple seasoning tip may just change the way you cook.”

I clicked on that link hoping to find something I hadn’t thought of before, maybe something along the lines of, “Grind the pepper directly into your mouth after each forkful of food.”

But the tip, though simple, was a little less than revolutionary: Season one side of the meat, place it in the skillet seasoned-side down, and then season the other side.

Another story announced: “This little gadget just might change the way you eat lunch.”

It’s basically a Thermos-like container that you can put trail mix in. I continue to eat lunch the old way: gadgetlessly.

Then there was this one: “The food inside this Hare Krishna temple just might change the way you think about God.”

I read that story, too. It said that the cooks inside the Dallas temple make the food with a special ingredient: “love.” No thanks. When it comes to restaurant food, I’m love-intolerant.

Americans are busy people. We want one — at most, two — simple tips or tricks that will change our lives. You never see: “This five-year plumbing apprenticeship just might change the way you install a hot water heater.”

No, we crave instant results, as in this online essay: “How to freeze sliced bread — One simple trick that will change your life.”

The trick is to flip through the loaf before putting it in the freezer so the slices are separated. Really, the headline should be, “How to freeze sliced bread — One simple trick that will change the way you freeze sliced bread.”

The writers of these click­baity headlines set their sights pretty high. They aren’t content to provide merely a fleeting moment of altered thinking. No, their tips and tricks are eternal. Read them — follow them — and there’s no going back.

“This simple plastic-bag trick just might change the way you make omelets forever.”

The simple trick? Crack your eggs into a Ziploc bag then boil it in water for 13 minutes.

“This crazy travel tip might just change the way you fly with your kids forever.”

The crazy tip? Split up the kids with your partner and travel separately to the same destination.

I made one last stop on my hopey-changey journey around the Web:

“This video just might change the way you look at koalas.”

I clicked the link. I watched the video. Spoiler alert: Baby koalas eat their mother’s poop.

They got me. I don’t think I’m ever going to look at koalas the same way ever again. I’m a changed man.

Signs of the times

Last week I wrote about some of the signs businesses put up to keep their customers from doing stupid things, things I wouldn’t have thought to do in the first place. You see the same mentality in instructions for different consumer products.

“I just bought a new curling iron for my hair,” wrote Nancy Bowers of Bristow, Va. “On the instructions page it said ‘Do not use while sleeping.’ But like you said, someone had to have done it once!”

Cathy Henry of Annandale, Va., wrote: “I like the craft booths that say: ‘No photos please,’ like their designs are top secret.”

The District’s Joel M. Cohen said my column made him think of a sign he and his wife saw on a recent drive to visit their son, a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Wrote Joel: “Going from Troy to Albany there was an overhead lighted sign that read, ‘USE CAUTION M-F.’ Since it was a Saturday we just closed our eyes and drove on.”

Hey, here’s one simple tip that might just change the way you drive: Keep your eyes open.

