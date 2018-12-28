Washington had set its record. Baltimore had set its record. And finally, on Friday, on the 362nd day of the year, 2018 became the wettest on record at Dulles International Airport in the Virginia suburbs.

At last, what might have seemed like inequality of precipitation was resolved.

Until 7 a.m. Friday, the former precipitation record of 65.67 inches at Dulles Airport continued to hold out, against all the deluges and downpours of 2018.

But at 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, the stubborn record set there in 2003 was washed away. Dissolved.

And, of course, the rain did not rest on its meteorological laurels. Instead, it continued to fall until it amounted to 1.08 inches for the damp, drizzly and perhaps surprisingly warm foggy day.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, total precipitation (melted snow also counts) recorded this year at Dulles Airport amounted to 66.21 inches.

It is unlikely to be the last word on wetness, however.

In announcing the record for Dulles Airport, the Weather Service noted that additional rainfall is likely on Monday, which would make for a fittingly wet end to a very wet year.