This wet week upheld April’s reputation for showers

By Martin Weil
Today at 9:36 p.m. EDT
After three successive days of substantial rain, Friday seemed to show that not every April hour must have its showers. By nightfall, Friday stayed officially dry.

Friday showed other features. It was another day in the 60s, as half of April’s days have now been. Washington’s 65-degree high matched Washington’s average high for April 8. The low of 45 was one degree below the 46- degree average.

Any closer thermal consistency seemed a lot to ask.

But as of 9 p.m., Friday failed to extend the week’s wet-day streak, which provided a sopping, soaking total of 2.38 inches of rain.

As characterized by the National Weather Service, the menu for the three-day period offered light rain, heavy rain and drizzle. We also saw fog, mist, lots of overcast and a thunderstorm.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday upheld April’s reputation for precipitation. In doing so, they appeared to be the wettest three consecutive days this year.

