This wet week upheld April’s reputation for showers

After three successive days of substantial rain, Friday seemed to show that not every April hour must have its showers. By nightfall, Friday stayed officially dry.
Any closer thermal consistency seemed a lot to ask.
But as of 9 p.m., Friday failed to extend the week’s wet-day streak, which provided a sopping, soaking total of 2.38 inches of rain.
As characterized by the National Weather Service, the menu for the three-day period offered light rain, heavy rain and drizzle. We also saw fog, mist, lots of overcast and a thunderstorm.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday upheld April’s reputation for precipitation. In doing so, they appeared to be the wettest three consecutive days this year.