The Rev. Milton Emanuel Williams Jr. usually dispenses a daily dose of methadone or Suboxone from his East Baltimore clinic to each of his clients. Now, he’s sending addicts home with a pill bottle to last as long as 28 days.

“We’re putting a lot of methadone and Suboxone on the street right now, which is a huge concern to me,” said Williams, who runs Turning Point Clinic, the biggest treatment center in Baltimore. “There are folks who can’t handle all this medication.”

Williams and other treatment providers say they feel compelled to give out larger quantities of take-home medicine to reduce visits and protect patients and staff members. Federal regulators issued new directives last month allowing the take-home doses, in an attempt to limit the kinds of person-to-person interactions that spread the virus.

In normal times, Turning Point Clinic may treat more than 2,000 people in a day, Williams said. Now his staff wears gloves and masks to dispense methadone or Suboxone. “It’s almost impossible, in giving compassionate care, to not get close to people,” he said.

Treatment providers are bracing for a possible coronavirus outbreak at Baltimore’s clinics and among vulnerable communities of recovering drug addicts. Most of these people are between 45 and 55 years old and suffer chronic health problems, providers say.

The virus has infected more than 8,900 people across Maryland and killed more than 260 of them, according to state figures. In addition, cases of covid-19 have been reported at more than 90 nursing homes in Maryland. With the virus running rampant in the state, those who treat drug addiction in Baltimore are making hard decisions to scale down services and protect their workers.

In East Baltimore, the nonprofit Charm City Care Connection reduced hours at its drop-in center, a site for clean needles. The Baltimore City Health Department also slashed the hours of its needle-exchange program.

“People are having a much harder time getting clean ­syringes,” said Natanya Robino­witz, director of Charm City Care Connection. “People are just having to reuse multiple times, or they’re having to share needles.”

Robinowitz worries that these conditions could lead to an outbreak of hepatitis C or HIV.

Researchers have estimated that 20,000 people in Baltimore are addicted to opioids, and the coronavirus has done little to disrupt the supply of heroin on the streets. A police commander and a Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman both said the drug trade hasn’t slowed. Col. Richard Worley, the city’s chief of patrol, said drug dealers have even been seen wearing face masks and gloves.

Some drug treatment providers, however, notice signs that the market may be changing. One heroin pill used to cost about $6 on the streets, said Yngvild Olsen, medical director for the Institutes for Behavior Resources, which runs an addiction treatment center in Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood.

“I had a patient last week tell me that heroin now is $2 to $3 a pill,” she said. “One of the big questions is, what is happening with the drug supply?”

Olsen said patients have told her that the heroin is not just cheaper, but poorer quality and dirtier. In addition, the synthetic drug fentanyl — less expensive and more potent than heroin — has outpaced heroin on the streets, she said.

Before the outbreak, as many as 120 people visited her clinic in a day. Her patients were crushed when staff made the difficult decision to stop group sessions and try counseling by phone, another step toward social distancing.

“There has been significant concern that opioid treatment programs really could become hot spots for coronavirus,” Olsen said.

On March 16, federal regulators handed down new guidelines to states allowing clinics to send recovering addicts home with enough medicine to last them 14 or 28 days. Maryland officials are following the guidance, a state spokesman said.

Previously, clinics gave out daily doses to new patients, or patients had to spend long periods of time in treatment to qualify for take-home medicine.

“Programs across the city are really weighing: How do we balance the risk of covid-19 transmission within our patient population,” Olsen said, “and also balancing the risk of having more medication, like methadone, out in the community?”

Methadone is dangerous for people without the tolerance of an opioid addiction; it could cause an overdose. The medicine also becomes dangerous if an addict is drinking alcohol or taking another prescription. Methadone and Suboxone are smuggled into prisons and bought and sold on the streets. A 28-day supply could fetch as much as $2,000, said Williams, of Turning Point Clinic.

“There’s probably 10 times more addicts not in treatment,” he said. “That’s why the demand for the medication is so high.”

Some patients are selling their medicine or being robbed of it, Williams said, only to come back for more. Staffers give such patients smaller doses more frequently, but person-to-person exchanges put everyone at risk.

“It becomes a tough choice, a real tough choice,” Williams said.