No, these are more like the tennis balls some people hang from string in their garages to help them safely park their vehicles. Pull in too far, and you’ll destroy the workbench and recycling bin.

AD

You’ll see two of the contraptions over the Silver Line tracks where Hunter Mill Road goes under the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267. They are designed to remind people working below that there are power lines above.

AD

“Basically, it’s a safety precaution used mainly during construction periods to ensure people are staying a safe distance away,” Dominion Energy’s Rayhan Daudani wrote in an email to Answer Man.

The rods originally had brightly colored flags hanging from them, a warning to workers laying Silver Line tracks that making contact with the lines above them could be deadly.

As Marcia McAllister of the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project wrote in an email: “These were placed so any high equipment — cranes or excavators and dump trucks — would be made aware of the location of the wires and the operators would know to stay away from these overhead wires. These may be left there in case WMATA maintenance ever needs to bring tall equipment into the area for any follow-up maintenance work during their years of operation.”

AD

AD

Rayhan explained that the power line has an insulator hanging from it, which has a fiberglass rod inside. Around the rod are silicon polymer discs known as sheds. At the bottom of the fiberglass rod is a stanchion, and that’s what the flag would be attached to.

The stanchion is made out of noncorrosive materials — usually galvanized steel, aluminum or a bronze alloy. Wrote Rayhan: “In this case, it looks like the lines are likely transmission lines and the flag may have worn off over time. We don’t want to shut down lanes on the toll road or put someone up in the energized circuit if we don’t need to, which is why the flag portion hasn’t been replaced.

“We generally leave them up as it’s still important to keep a minimum approach distance once the line is energized. Contact is not only dangerous, but can also knock out a circuit and leave 5,000-10,000 people without power.”

AD

AD

Several power lines traverse the toll road, but these appear to be the only ones strung with these particular safety devices.

There’s a rather more low-tech approach on Route 7 west of the toll road. Route 7 is being widened from there to Reston Avenue. The numerous utility lines that cross the road are strung with orange fabric panels, which flutter in the breeze like so many Tibetan prayer flags.

Mow better blues

Jane Brown, a reader from Burke, Va., wrote back in September that she was curious about how often the Virginia Department of Transportation mows the grass in the median strips.

“I was told once by the supervisor’s office that the grass is only cut three times a year,” she wrote. This seemed inadequate, given that grass along Braddock Road and Burke Lake Road had gotten so high that it required a small team of men with weed eaters to cut it down.

AD

AD

Ellen Kamilakis of the Virginia Department of Transportation said there are three mowing cycles a year in the district that comprises Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. The three cycles are generally mid-May, mid-August and early to mid-September. (There’s an extra cycle in Fairfax, funded by the county.)

“We adjust those cycles as needed in dry or wet springs and summers,” Ellen said.

Some areas are not cut at all because they are “no-mow zones” planted with plants that attract pollinators.

Ellen said VDOT encourages residents to get in touch if they notice a safety issue, or sight distance issue, with roadside vegetation. You can visit my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800-FOR-ROAD and, she said, “we can remedy it quickly.”

Questions, please

Curious about something you’ve spotted in our area? Send your question to answerman@washpost.com.